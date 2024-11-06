Employ Inc. Announces Promotion of Stephanie Manzelli to Chief Human Resources Officer

People-first Recruiting Solutions Provider Intensifies Focus on Aligning HR and Employee Engagement with Business Outcomes

DENVER, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employ Inc., a leading provider of people-first recruiting and talent acquisition solutions including JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite and NXTThing RPO, today announces the promotion of Stephanie Manzelli to Chief Human Resources Officer.

Stephanie Manzelli is a seasoned HR executive with deep expertise across the HR and TA functions, as well as areas of transformation leadership, team building, and managing change, with proven success in marrying the needs of business and employees on a global scale.

Manzelli joined Employ in February 2024 and has played a strategic and integral role in the transformation and overall success of Employ. As CHRO, Stephanie will continue to advance the important work already underway as well as support the development and enhancement of modern talent programs, workforce planning, culture and DEI initiatives to create a best-in-class HR function that aligns with Employ’s growth and performance goals.

“Employ has created a lot of momentum across the organization and continues to evolve and remain committed to innovation,” said Stephanie Manzelli, CHRO of Employ. “As we work to streamline and enrich new and existing programs, I look forward to strengthening a people-first culture that creates opportunity and values every employee’s contribution.”

“Stephanie’s strong leadership and passion for human resources and talent acquisition continues to elevate Employ’s people-first mission and vision,” said Steve Cox, CEO of Employ. “Having her in the CHRO role is critical for us as we continue to grow, evaluate and align on key business objectives while gaining a deeper understanding of how the HR function impacts our overall business outcomes. It’s more important today than ever for the CHRO and CEO to be aligned.”

To learn more about Employ Inc. and its people-first approach to talent acquisition, visit www.employinc.com.

About Employ Inc.

Employ Inc. provides people-first recruiting solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. Serving SMBs to global enterprises, Employ focuses on the unique recruiting needs of each organization — from foundational hiring to sophisticated talent acquisition. Employ is the only organization to offer companies choice in their hiring solutions, providing a curated set of recruiting technologies and services. Together, Employ and its solutions (JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite and NXTThing RPO) serve more than 22,000 customers across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.employinc.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d56904c4-dd0f-4d89-a091-c6555686e07d

Media Contact: Kalyn Stebbins Kalyn.stebbins@employinc.com 317.440.8425

Stephanie Manzelli CHRO, Employ Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.