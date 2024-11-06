CNH brands Case IH and STEYR win EIMA 2025 Tractor of the Year awards

Basildon, November 6, 2024

Tractors from our iconic agriculture brands Case IH and STEYR have been honored with 2025 EIMA Tractor of the Year awards. This contest is a prestigious fixture for exhibitors at the International Exhibition of Agricultural and Gardening Machinery (EIMA) held in Bologna, Italy. The jury is formed of a panel of farm machinery journalists from across Europe.

“It’s a great honor for our Case IH and STEYR brands to be recognized with these awards. At CNH we are focused on bringing our customers cutting-edge products that boost their productivity and deliver greater profitability. These awards are recognition of our great iron and tech,” said Carlo Alberto Sisto, President, Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Our Winners

Our new Case IH Quadtrac 715, won Tractor of the Year 2025 in the HighPower category for models over 300 horsepower. The judging panel based their assessments on areas including engine performance, fuel efficiency, transmission smoothness and reliability. Designed to help the largest farm businesses cover ground as efficiently as possible, while minimizing fuel use, labor hours and soil compaction, the new Quadtrac 715 features an FPT Cursor 16 TST twin-stage-turbo engine.

Our STEYR® Plus won Tractor of the Year 2025 in the Utility category. Launched last year, the 4120 Plus 70-150 horsepower model has a range of features that impressed the judging panel. Standout features include a four-cylinder FPT Stage V 3.6-liter engine and S-Control 2 24F/24R powershuttle transmission. The cab features the familiar STEYR Multicontroller for fingertip operation. For the first time at this power level a full precision farming package can be specified, including STEYR connectivity features for remote recording and monitoring, and S-Guide auto-steering.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

Attachments

Case IH_Quadtrac 715_TOTY 2025 winner Case IH Quadtrac 715 STEYR Traktoren_Plus TOTY 2025 Winner STEYR Plus Case IH win The Case IH team accepts the TOTY 2025 award STEYR win The STEYR team accepts the TOTY2025 award

