Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Statement on 2024 General Election

RHODE ISLAND, November 6 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today released the following statement:

"Today, I am tremendously proud of the staff of the RI Department of State, the staff of the State Board of Elections, the 39 local boards of canvassers, and each and every poll worker who volunteered their time to serve our state and our nation. Together, we administered a successful election and enabled Rhode Islanders to make their voices heard.

Even as we wait for the final ballots to be processed, it is clear that the 2024 election generated high interest and high turnout. Rhode Island's election officials rose to the challenge and kept our processes moving smoothly. I am especially pleased to see Rhode Islanders take advantage of early voting. In our first presidential election since the pandemic that offered early voting, more than 170,000 voters chose to cast their ballot in-person before Election Day. Rhode Islanders appreciated having options to cast their ballot, and I feel strongly that we must preserve and expand these options in future elections.

Most of all, what is apparent to me today is that the claims of election fraud that were so prevalent in 2020 and in the days, weeks, and months leading up to November 5 have seemingly disappeared overnight. I hope that Rhode Islanders – and all Americans – take from that what we have known to be true all along: our country's elections are free, fair, and accurate, and the election officials who administer them are, above all else, committed to ensuring the continuation of our democracy. I look forward to continuing to work with them to preserve our democratic processes in the years to come."

###