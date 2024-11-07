ASKA appoints new Advisory Board members from world leading automotive manufacturers

New appointees to ASKA's Advisory board

Advisors will help to identify opportunities in the automotive sector and expand ASKA’s leadership role in multimodal (drive and fly) development

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASKA, developer of the ASKA™ A5 roadable electric-hybrid VTOL (Vertical and Takeoff and Landing) aircraft, announced the appointment of four highly accomplished advisory board members with executive-level experience at world leading automotive manufacturers.Their deep expertise will help ASKA to identify and act on new opportunities in the automotive sector and expand the company’s leadership role in multimodal (drive and fly) development.Erwin Doll is an accomplished CEO-level executive who has crafted ongoing success stories for leading automotive, plastics, industrial, medical and chemical companies. Mr. Doll honed his high-level leadership skills on many years of supervisory roles and serving as a valued member of advisory boards.He contributed his managerial expertise, and digital and industrial experience, over the past 35 years at BASF, Johnson Controls, Plastic Omnium and Roechling. Speaking 6 languages, his experience of working, living and traveling in diverse world regions and business environments has forged a motivational and people-focused leadership style. As an engaged entrepreneur and startup investor, he is active in digital hubs in Europe, Israel and the US.Benedikt Hartmann is an accomplished executive with extensive experience across Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, Procurement, Logistics, and IT. He began his career at BMW AG in Germany, where he held multiple senior roles, including General Manager of Procurement and Supplier Quality at BMW South Africa. During his tenure, the South African plant was awarded the prestigious J.D. Power Gold Award for Best European Car Plant.As Vice President of Purchasing for Powertrain and Chassis Components at BMW, Mr. Hartmann oversaw global purchasing operations, including key components for electric powertrains and batteries. Later, as Vice President of Purchasing and Supplier Quality for BMW Brilliance Automotive in Shenyang, China, he was instrumental in supplier quality and sourcing for the BMW-Brilliance joint venture, supporting production of over 550,000 vehicles annually. Under his leadership, four new vehicle projects were successfully launched in China.Following his retirement from BMW, Mr. Hartmann joined Faraday Future in Los Angeles as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain. In this role, he managed all sourcing, supplier quality, and logistics functions, contributing to the company’s successful NASDAQ listing and the launch of production at their new factory.In addition to his professional achievements, Mr. Hartmann holds both EASA and FAA private pilot licenses, with an instrument rating.Bernd Welzel (Dr. - Engineering) is an expert with more than 30 years of interdisciplinary experience in the international automotive industry, serving in high-responsibility roles in engineering, Lean Production, Quality, innovation to market, and business administration, starting with 14 years at Karmann. During and after his CEO roles for Fehrer (seats), Westfalia (tow bars) and Sero (electronic manufacturing services), he has acted as a highly competent interface between shareholders, supervisory bodies and C-level management on strategic alignment, joint venture and M&A activities. His comprehensive network spans OEMs and suppliers and provides a solid basis for opening new sales channels and customers, culminating today in organizing the European High-Tech Pavilion. Dr. Welzel serves as a valued member of advisory and supervisory boards.Andreas Wendt (Dr. - Engineering) was a distinguished former member of the Board of Management at BMW AG, Purchasing and Supplier Network prior to his retirement. Dr. Wendt began his career at Robert Bosch GmbH in Stuttgart, Germany, in automotive production, finally as Plant manager. He joined BMW AG and served as Head of Strategy Development BMW Group Production and was Managing Director at two BMW Group Plants in Germany. Dr. Wendt is a recognized automotive authority in Europe and in addition to other advisory board roles, he is also a Professor at the Technical University Munich (TUM) with an academic focus on business excellence.About ASKAASKA is the world leader in the development of electric-hybrid multimodal (drive and fly) VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) with surface and air capabilities.The size of an SUV in the drive mode, the four-seater ASKA™ A5 is the world’s first electric-hybrid flying car with vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) and short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities. A5’s full-scale prototype has achieved its certificate of waiver or authorization (COA) and received the 2nd renewal of experimental special airworthiness certificate for R&D by the FAA in July 2024. The aircraft is progressing with flight testing and has successfully conducted unmanned hovering and more than 500 miles of drive testing on public roads.ASKA™ A5 makes the maximum use of existing infrastructure, such as charging stations, airfields, helipads and runways, and can operate with today’s infrastructure. A5 offers the first and last mile transportation, enabling it to scale by seamlessly integrating into the ground infrastructure. Learn more about ASKA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.