Climate change adaptation strategy developed for seafood industry

CANADA, November 6 - A new strategy will assist the Prince Edward Island seafood industry in adapting to climate risks.

The provincial government worked together with industry leaders and ICF consulting group to develop the PEI Seafood Sector Climate Change Adaptation Strategy.

To aid in the creation of the PEI Seafood Sector Climate Change Adaptation Strategy, the provincial government, industry and ICF conducted a Seafood Sector Climate Risk and Opportunity Assessment, which identified the possible effects of climate change on PEI's aquaculture, commercial fishing, and processing sectors.

The adaptation strategy outlines the following recommended actions for infrastructure, planning, research, and monitoring programs in the province:

Hold climate readiness trainings and presentations

Establish a climate impact monitoring program and database

Establish a seafood industry resilience program

Collaborate with researchers on innovation design solutions and gear guidelines

Prepare species-specific adaptation plans

Collaborate with researchers on climate-related biological threats

Continue to support Broodstock programs

Promote diversification to adapt to increased variability

Continue to assess the feasibility and applicability of managed retreat

Optimize shellfish operations

Prince Edward Island’s commercial fishery and aquaculture industry has an economic value of approximately $850 million and employs 8,000 people each year. The adaptation strategy will boost the seafood industry's ability to thrive under climate change.

In the coming months, the provincial government will engage with federal partners, industry associations, academic institutions, Indigenous community of PEI, and other non-governmental organizations to explore and further develop options.

Quotes:

“Our government is dedicated to helping build a sustainable seafood industry for PEI. As one of our most valuable sectors, it is very important to adapt to climate change in a way that will ensure the seafood industry will have a bright future. Continued investments in climate change adaptation will help reduce risks and continue the conservation and economic viability of our ocean resources for generations to come. This strategy will be a key component in making that happen.” - Hon. Zack Bell, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture

"The PEI Aquaculture Alliance is proud to support the Seafood Sector Climate Change Risk Assessment and Adaptation Strategy. This initiative is crucial for ensuring the long-term sustainability and resilience of our Island aquaculture industry in the face of changing climate conditions. By proactively addressing potential risks and implementing adaptive strategies, we can help safeguard the future of the aquaculture industry and the livelihoods of those who depend on it.”

- Peter Warris, executive director of PEI Aquaculture Alliance

“The PEI Seafood Processors Association is in full support of the Seafood Sector Climate Change Risk Assessment and Adaptation Strategy by the PEI Department of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture. This initiative is vital for ensuring the long-term sustainability and resilience of our seafood industry. By taking proactive measures to address climate change, we can protect our coastal ecosystems, support our community members' livelihoods, and ensure the ongoing success of Prince Edward Island's renowned seafood sector. Efforts like this are crucial for adapting to environmental changes and upholding the industry's high standards of quality and sustainability.”

- Bob Creed, executive director of the PEI Seafood Processors Association

"The PEI Fishermen's Association supports the PEI Department of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture's Seafood Sector Climate Change Risk Assessment and Adaptation Strategy. As frontline stewards of our marine resources, we recognize the urgent need to address the challenges posed by climate change. This strategy is a vital step towards ensuring the sustainability of our fisheries, protecting our marine environment, and securing the future of our fishing communities. By working together on these critical issues, and with governments financially supporting these initiatives, we can build resilience against climate impacts and continue to provide high-quality seafood for generations to come."

- Robert (Bobby) Jenkins, president of the Prince Edward Island Fishermen’s Association



