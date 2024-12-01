“Adoptionland: From Orphans to Activists” Editors Accepting Submissions for a New Collection of Stories on Adoption Loss

"I was given a pile of lies." "They lost my documents." What members from Adoption Truth & Transparency Worldwide Information Network (AT TWIN) are saying: "I was adopted through Catholic Charities and was only given non-identifying information." Ever wondered what adopted people are saying right now about adoption? A collection of personal stories On the Adoption Contract: Only 10% of all surveyed participants are confident that their adoption was "ethical"

This forthcoming edition aims to shed light on the multifaceted experiences of adoptees without US citizenship, deported adoptees, and birthparents.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Adoptionland: From Orphans to Activists” Editors Now Accepting Submissions for a New Collection of Stories and Experiences Focusing on Adoption Loss from Birthparents.

The editors of the acclaimed anthology “Adoptionland: From Orphans to Activists,” are pleased to announce that they are now accepting submissions for their upcoming collection. This new volume will spotlight the often-overlooked voices of parents of adoption loss, also referred to as "birthparents" among industry stakeholders.

Janine Vance, senior editor, emphasizes, "We are excited to bring together a diverse collection of stories that reflect the depth and breadth of experiences. Through this collection, we hope to foster greater understanding, community care, and awareness within the adoption diaspora and beyond."

Since its publication in 2014, Janine and her twin, Jeanette, also known as the "Vance Twins," have been committed to providing a platform for adopted people (“adoptees”) and parents of adoption loss to share their stories and experiences. They established the Adoption Truth & Transparency Worldwide Information Network in 2011, a discussion forum on social media that now also monitors the adoption industry. Adoptionland, its first collection of adoption stories, has garnered international attention for its raw, honest, and impactful narratives.

"We believe that the stories of parents of loss are crucial to understanding the full picture of adoption," Janine Vance says. "This call for submissions seeks personal essays, stories, and reflections that delve into the emotional, psychological, and societal impacts of adoption loss from the perspective of those who have experienced it." The curator adds: "The benefits of reading 'Adoptionland' are significant for isolated adoptees, offering them a sense of community and validation. The narratives within the anthology provide a safe space for adoptees to relate to others' experiences, fostering a sense of belonging and understanding. Readers can gain insights into the complexities of adoption, recognize their emotions and struggles, and find solace in shared experiences. 'Adoptionland' is a vital resource for adoptees seeking to navigate their identities, heal from past traumas, and connect with a larger community of individuals who share similar journeys."

Submissions are open to all adoptees and parents of loss, regardless of their background or country of origin. The editors are particularly interested in stories that explore themes such as the emotional aftermath of relinquishment, the search for lost children, the impact of societal stigma, and the journey toward healing and reconciliation.

Selected contributors will have their work published in the new volume of “Adoptionland” and will receive a complimentary copy of the book upon its release. Additionally, they will be invited to participate in a series of virtual events and discussions centered on adoption and its aftermath.

“Adoptionland” is a series of stories published by Adoption Truth & Transparency Worldwide Information Network (AT TWIN), serving to amplify the voices of those most impacted by adoption. You may also contact Janine Vance privately if you've lost a child to adoption and are still searching. AT TWIN promotes community care and peer support through sharing personal narratives and critical essays.

Submission Guidelines:

• Word Count: Submissions should be between 1,000 to 3,000 words.

• Format: Manuscripts should be submitted as Word documents or PDFs.

• Deadline: The submission deadline is March 1st, 2025. If you pass the deadline, you are invited to share your experience privately to the same email.

• How to Submit: Authors can submit their essay to the email below with the subject line: "Adoptionland Submission – [Author Name]."

You may also email Janine Vance at her author website for commentary, media inquiries, or consultations on adoption issues. Visit Janine Vance for more information about the submission process or to learn more about Vance's private and personal perspective on adoption.

Adoption Talk After Hours: What We Talk About When No One Is Listening

Legal Disclaimer:

