Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing with CAGR of 20.7% | The U.S. Video Analytics Market Size Reach USD 7,165.6 Million by 2027." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The U.S. video analytics market size was valued at $ 1,608.5 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $ 7,165.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2020 to 2027. Video analytics is a computerized processing and automatic analysis of the video content generated, collected, or monitored during video surveillance. A large volume of video data is produced through video surveillance in industries, city surveillance, and through social media and sites. It automates video surveillance process by delivering high-end benefits to the users with reduced cost and efficient service delivery.Rise in need for video surveillance drives the demand for video analytics across numerous industries such as government & public sector, BFSI, retail, airports, manufacturing, and others. Also, infeasibility of surveillance professionals to manually track & detect suspicious incidents from large number of video data produced, growth in concerns over safety & security, and need to obtain actionable insights from huge amount of video data generated from multiple video sources are the factors that fuel the video analytics market growth during the forecast period. The U.S. video analytics market is segmented into component, deployment, organization size, and application. By component, the market is classified into software and services. By deployment, the market is categorized into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By application, the market is divided into retail, healthcare, BFSI, transportation & logistics, government, manufacturing, mining, and others.The U.S. video analytics market is dominated by key players such as AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Aventura Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intellivision, PureTech Systems, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., Quognify, and others. By component, the video analytics software segment dominated the overall market in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Also, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth rate due to increase in adoption of digital technologies across various industries and need to provide enhanced services.By deployment type, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit significant growth rate in the U.S. video analytics market forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to low investment, ease of use, and less maintenance cost. The top impacting factors for U.S. video analytics market include increase in demand for IP-based security cameras, growth in concern over public safety and security, and increase in volume of unstructured video data. In addition, use of advanced technologies such as AI & machine learning with video analytics, need of edge-based analytics to recognize and profile applications, and growth in requirement of business intelligence and insights are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. 