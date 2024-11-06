One Week Left to Apply for FEMA Assistance After Hurricane Debby

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Floridians who sustained loss from Hurricane Debby have one week remaining to apply for federal assistance. The deadline is Nov. 12, 2024.

Homeowners and renters in Alachua, Baker, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor counties with losses from Hurricane Debby may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for displacement, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses.

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

