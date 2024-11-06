Laura Engel Joins Forces with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Strategic Conversations" with Chris Voss

Laura Engel

SAN BRUNO , CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce the forthcoming release of “Strategic Conversations,” co-authored by early childhood educator Laura Engel, renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss, and a distinguished team of global professionals. This essential guide equips readers with powerful strategies to navigate and master critical conversations across all areas of life—from the boardroom to personal relationships.

With a background in Early Childhood Education and Child and Adolescent Development, Laura Engel brings a unique perspective to Strategic Conversations. For over 15 years, she has dedicated herself to nurturing children’s curiosity, individuality, and growth. Laura believes traditional educational systems often overlook the unique qualities of each child, which inspired her to create a 100% outdoor learning environment where children are free to explore, play, and learn in nature. Her teaching philosophy champions a child-led approach, prioritizing discovery over rigid benchmarks and nurturing each child’s potential at their own pace.

Laura’s dedication to this philosophy stems from her own childhood experience. Growing up in an abusive household where she often felt unseen, Laura found her life’s purpose in creating a different path for her students—one where every child feels valued, heard, and supported. She brings a profound sense of compassion to her work, ensuring that her classroom is a space of belonging and respect, where achievements are celebrated, even if it’s just for the simple act of peeling a banana.

Outside the classroom, Laura channels her adventurous spirit into travel, collecting experiences that fuel her love of discovery. She shares these stories with her young learners, inspiring them to see the world with curiosity and kindness. Laura’s journey exemplifies her belief that education is not just about teaching skills but about shaping emotionally intelligent, self-aware individuals.

Through her work, Laura seeks to impact not just her students but also their caregivers, equipping them with tools to raise empathetic, self-regulated children who will become thoughtful decision-makers. Those interested in joining Laura’s mission to nurture emotionally intelligent young minds can learn more by visiting her at littleforestexplorers.com



SuccessBooks® eagerly awaits the release of “Strategic Conversations,” a transformative guide to mastering communication in all areas of life. With insights from Chris Voss, Laura Engel, and an accomplished team of co-authors, this book offers readers invaluable strategies to navigate life’s most essential conversations in business, relationships, and beyond.

