Bruce Sheridan Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Strategic Conversations" with Chris Voss

Bruce Sheridan, negotiation expert Chris Voss, and a distinguished group of global professionals have co-authored "Strategic Conversations," a book that equips readers with essential strategies for mastering communication in business, personal relationships, and beyond.

Bruce Sheridan’s inspiring journey began in a close-knit Irish Catholic family of eight in Union City, NJ—a city known as the most densely populated in the U.S. Despite the challenges of his environment, Bruce worked tirelessly to attend Georgia Tech, where he earned an engineering degree while competing on the Varsity Track Team. After graduating with just $110, Bruce started his career at Florida Power & Light (FPL) in Miami. By age 25, he was advising the Miami Division President and spent the next seven years training under the Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers, contributing to FPL’s historic achievement as the first non-Japanese company to win the prestigious Deming Prize for Quality in 1989. During this period, he was also invited to join the 1988 U.S. Virgin Islands Olympic Sailing Team.

With a passion for operational excellence, Bruce launched his own consulting business, applying Deming’s principles to help other companies improve. He later joined General Electric (GE) as a Six Sigma Master Black Belt before transitioning to leadership roles at Bank of America. In 2009, Bruce returned to his entrepreneurial roots, founding a management consulting firm where he advised senior leadership teams, including an 18-month assignment with Barclays’ Consumer Bank Risk Management Team in London.

In 2017, Bruce discovered the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS), a structured approach to help small businesses prioritize and achieve their goals. As an EOS implementer, Bruce empowers small businesses to reach their potential through proven, actionable strategies.

In addition to his work in business, Bruce is dedicated to making a positive impact through Life Compass™, his Christian nonprofit organization that helps young adults discover their purpose. He is also the award-winning author of A Well-Launched Life: How Young People Can Live an Intentional, Fulfilling Life, which provides guidance for young people seeking to lead purposeful lives.

With insights from Chris Voss, Bruce Sheridan, and a talented team of co-authors, "Strategic Conversations" provides readers with essential strategies for navigating life's most crucial conversations in business, personal relationships, and beyond.



