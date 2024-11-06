Blood Grouping Reagents Market to Reach USD 3.84 Billion by 2032 at 7.7% CAGR – S&S Insider

Blood Grouping Reagents Market size

Rising demand for automation in diagnostics, government blood donation campaigns, and advancements in blood typing technology drive market growth.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to S&S Insider, The Blood Grouping Reagents Market size was estimated at USD 1.97 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.84 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Blood Grouping Reagents Market Surges with Rising Demand for Automation and Precision in DiagnosticsThe blood grouping reagents market is expanding quickly due to factors like increased public and government engagement, as well as advancements in diagnostic technology. The expansion of blood donation drives is leading to an increased supply of blood and improved blood type analysis, contributing to overall growth in this situation. The rising prices due to events causing excitement have increased demand. Furthermore, governments worldwide are promoting blood donation, making it crucial to have efficient blood grouping reagents.The market has seen significant growth due to the rise in urbanization, enhancements in health service infrastructure, and government campaigns promoting the advantages of blood donation. The blood grouping reagent market grew as a result of the rise in chronic diseases and the need for early diagnoses.Automated blood typing devices play a crucial role in driving the market due to technological advancements. These systems increase productivity in laboratories by processing hundreds of samples at once, reducing errors and achieving high throughput. Produkte GmbH• Novacyt Group• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics• Merck KGaA• Yuvraj Biobiz Incubator India Pvt• Rapid Labs LtdBlood Grouping Reagents Market Key Segmentation:By Product• Consumables• InstrumentsBy Technique• PCR-based and Microarray Technique• Assay-Based Techniques• Massively Parallel Sequencing Techniques• Serology• Other TechniquesBy Test Type• Blood Group and Phenotype• Antibody Screening• Cross-matching Tests• Antibody Identification• Coombs Tests• Antigen TypingBy End User• Hospitals• Blood Banks• Clinical LaboratoriesSegment AnalysisBy ProductThe antibody reagents segment is the leading product type in the Blood Grouping Reagents Market due to the increased need for precise blood typing in transfusion processes and compatibility assessments. Antibody reagents play a crucial role in hospitals, blood banks, and laboratories by aiding in the identification of blood group antigens and ensuring safe transfusions, thus making them a key component of the market.Using high-tech robotics in instruments such as Bio-Rad Laboratories' IH-500 enables achieving high levels of automation, reducing errors, and improving operational efficiency. Hospitals and labs are increasingly adopting automated systems to minimize human errors and improve efficiency, leading to a rise in their popularity.By TechniqueThe PCR and microarray methods will dominate this portion of the segment. PCR, a technique in molecular biology, is commonly utilized to amplify particular DNA sequences. PCR can be used to identify and amplify particular gene sequences associated with antigen groups. Blood group antigens are molecules found on the surface of RBC. The region is supported by major manufacturers, high technology in healthcare, and growing awareness of this requirement among the population. Strong research investment and collaborations to further advance the blood grouping techniques add up to North America's strong position in the market. Manufacturers are focusing on new product launches and channel optimization, mainly because of the increase in demand.The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market for blood grouping reagents. Growth in road accidents in countries such as India and China coupled with government promotion of blood donation is proving to be an important driver of this market. A huge population with increasing awareness about blood donation is boosting the demand for blood grouping reagents. There is a promise of a great stage for growth in the Asia-Pacific region because of the high rate of trauma and accident-related injuries, requiring reliable blood grouping and efficient blood bank services.Recent Developments in the Blood Grouping Reagents Market• August 2024 – In Haiti, Dr. Georges Fils Brignol, the Minister of Public Health, welcomed a substantial donation from India aimed at improving blood availability. The donation included 9 tons of healthcare supplies, encompassing 24,000 blood bags, immuno-hematological reagents, ELISA washers, and transfusion equipment, underscoring India’s support for Haiti’s healthcare infrastructure.• February 2024 – China’s National Health Commission approved the use of Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) for detecting transfusion-transmissible infections as per the 'Technical Operating Procedures for Blood Stations.' Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Blood Grouping Reagents Market Segmentation, by Product8. Blood Grouping Reagents Market Segmentation, by Technique9. Blood Grouping Reagents Market Segmentation, by Test Type10. Blood Grouping Reagents Market Segmentation, by End User11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. Conclusion The Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Market Size was valued at USD 1.01 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.91 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.66% over the forecast period 2024-2032.The Process Analytical Technology Market was valued at USD 3.50 Billion in 2023, anticipated to reach USD 10.19 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 13.29% during the forecast period 2024-2032. 