Savencia Cheese Recalls Select Soft Cheeses

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Savencia Cheese is recalling select soft ripened cheeses because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The following products are affected by this recall:

- Aldi Emporium Selection Brie - La Bonne Vie Brie - La Bonne Vie Camembert - Market Basket Brie - Supreme Oval - Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie

These products were sold in neighboring states, including Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Through routine testing, it was identified that processing equipment at a site may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. While finished product testing has not identified contaminated products, the recall was initiated to retrieve the potentially affected product.

