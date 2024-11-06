Adventure Race Croatia 2025 Opens Registration on November 11th

Mountain biking at Adventure Race Croatia Kayaking at Adventure Race Croatia Trekking at Adventure Race Croatia Racing through the landscapes of Croatia Ocean kayaking at Adventure Race Croatia

Entry opens for the 2025 edition of Adventure Race Croatia on Nov. 11th. The race is a Qualifier for the Adventure Racing World Series and takes place in May.

MEDULIN, ISTRIA, CROATIA, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adventure Race Croatia (ARC) is gearing up for another unforgettable challenge, with entries for the 2025 race opening on November 11, 2024, at 16:00 CET.Entering its sixth year, ARC promises to push racers to their limits with a 500 km course across Croatia’s most breathtaking and demanding landscapes.The 2025 edition is scheduled from May 12 to May 17, 2025, and is a Qualifier for the Adventure Racing World Series, with a place at the World Championship in Canada going to the winners.The course will traverse the rugged beauty of the Istrian Peninsula, celebrated for its scenic vineyards, olive groves, and ancient hilltop villages. However, racers will encounter this Mediterranean paradise in a whole new way, testing their endurance through a combination of kayaking, trail running, mountain biking, and orienteering across Istria’s diverse terrain.Teams of four will navigate dense forests, craggy coastlines, and rolling hills over fast-paced stages that ARC is known for. They will race non-stop for up to 5 days to reach the finish line.Race headquarters will be at Arena Grand Kažela in Medulin. The Medulin area, with its coastline and nearby islands, offers an ideal setting for both water sports enthusiasts and those looking to unwind on the beach.With 15 hours of daylight in May and mild temperatures, averaging around 18°C during the day and 8°C at night, conditions are ideal for tackling each of the race's exhilarating stages.The early bird registration fee for mixed-gender, all-male, or all-female teams of four is €3,600, available until January 1, 2025, after which the fee rises to €3,800. Two-person teams can register from January 1 to January 31, 2025, with a fee of €1,800, increasing to €2,000 after January 31.Due to ARC’s growing popularity, organizers anticipate spots will fill up quickly and may close registration early if capacity is reached.For full details visit https://arc.remarkable.events Watch the ARC 2024 movie at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1RcziA6RI8&ab_channel=AdventureRaceCroatiaARC Mark your calendars for November 11 – an adventure to “Explore Croatia the Hard Way” awaits!For more information on the Adventure Racing World Series visit www.arworldseries.com

