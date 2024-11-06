PHILIPPINES, November 6 - Press Release

November 6, 2024 VILLAR: "We stand with our DFA retirees as they stood for us in the international arena" Senator Mark Villar delivered his sponsorship speech on the proposed measure-- Adjusting the Monthly Pension and Disability Benefits of Retirees of the Department of Foreign Affairs. Senator Mark opened his speech with a creative re-imagination of the service of foreign service officials-- "Imagine, if you will, an Ambassador who has spent decades representing our country, navigating complex diplomatic waters, safeguarding our national interests abroad, and being the face of the Philippines in foreign lands in times of crisis and triumph. Now, picture this same individual after a lifetime of service, struggling to make ends meet for their daily and medical needs. Imagine the lot of those who have served and retired with lower salaries and ranks, but have served the DFA with equal passion and commitment. This, my dear colleagues, is not a hypothetical scenario, but the stark reality faced by many of our retired foreign service personnel." The bill is formulated to benefit Filipino foreign service personnel who have reached the age of 65 and have served for at least 15 years, offering them a lifeline-- a chance at a dignified retirement befitting their service. In addition, also covered by the bill are retired officers and employees of the DFA who retired under Republic Act No. 1616, provided they have also reached the age of 65, served the agency for at least 15 years, and remained Filipino citizens. The Senator clarified the difference of the proposed pension with that of the Government Service Insurance System-- "This is not a departure from the Government Service Insurance System. The DFA will remain within the GSIS framework, and its personnel will continue to contribute thereto. Instead, the bill merely proposes a monthly pension differential, to be administered by the DFA, that will bridge the gap between the retirees' monthly pension and the existing rate for those holding the same rank and years of service, ensuring a dignified retirement for retirees." Another feature of the bill is the regular and periodic review of the differential to ensure sustainability. The proposed bill will not pose a burden on the national government as funding will come from the fees charged for consular services collected under Executive Order No. 906, series of 2010, and not from the General Appropriations Fund. The bill also addresses the concerns of family members left behind in the event of a DFA retiree's death. The bill allows the surviving legal spouse, as long as he or she has not remarried, and the qualified dependent children to receive 50% of the pension differential that the deceased retiree was receiving or entitled to receive. "Mr. President and dear colleagues, it is important to note that this bill is not solely about financial compensation. It is a long-overdue recognition of the extraordinary and unique sacrifices made by our foreign service personnel. These brave individuals have been our first line of defense in unfamiliar territories, far away from their loved ones, often risking their own lives to fulfill their duties. They have faced countless battles, both literal and figurative. Their service comes at a great personal cost," Senator Mark appealed to his colleagues.

