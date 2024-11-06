Choice Health at Home Announces New Credit Facilities and the Strategic Acquisition of Accentra Home Health and Hospice- Tyler, Texas.

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choice Health at Home (“Choice”), a leading multi-state operator of home health hospice , private duty, and rehabilitation services providing care throughout the Southwestern US, is proud to announce the company’s most recent acquisition and newly expanded credit facilities for the future growth of the organization.On the transaction front, Choice announced its acquisition of Accentra Home Health and Hospice (“Accentra”), a multi-agency home health and hospice organization in the state of Oklahoma. The merger of Accentra with Choice’s already significant existing Oklahoma home health and hospice agencies will dramatically strengthen the company’s presence in Oklahoma and provide the infrastructure for a long-term strategic plan to cover more than 90% of the state’s urban and rural geographies."We are excited to welcome Accentra into the Choice Health at Home family," said David Jackson, CEO of Choice Health at Home. "This transaction significantly strengthened our business and more importantly enhanced our ability to provide excellent healthcare to more of the state’s residents. Additionally, we now have fantastic new Oklahoman partners in Trent Smith and his team. We are very aligned culturally in delivering patient centric care to residents at the highest professional level."Accentra’s CEO, Trent Smith, commented further regarding the transaction and the go forward opportunity, stating, "Joining forces with Choice Health at Home marks a pivotal chapter in our journey to redefine home healthcare in Oklahoma. Since founding Accentra, we've led the company through transformative industry changes—from PDGM to the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19. Our strategic acquisitions and innovative initiatives, including our role in the development of Apricot, the industry's first AI-driven documentation tool, have set new benchmarks in care efficiency. This fully integrated, innovative AI solution has revolutionized our operations, slashing documentation time for our clinical team by over 85%. Together with David, we are dedicated to building resilient healthcare infrastructures that not only meet but exceed the highest standards of patient care. This merger is not merely a growth opportunity—it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing every Oklahoman with exceptional, cutting-edge healthcare right at their doorstep.”Following the transaction, the integrated organization will operate under the Choice Health at Home brand. Both organizations are dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition for all patients, employees, and partners, with a continued emphasis on personalized, compassionate care. Choice will remain focused on the expansion of services across the Southwestern US and enabling patients within their home.Along with this most recent acquisition the company secured and announced new credit facilities with the intent to further expand and support the mission of excellent healthcare in the home.Jeffrey M. Kreger, CFO, provided the announcement and specifics on the facilities, "We are pleased to announce our closing on $260 million of new leveraged capital. The new capital includes a new $190 million senior credit facility with Oxford Finance LLC, AB Private Credit Investors, and Maranon Capital and a new $70 million subordinated credit agreement with Athyrium Capital Management, LP. The new capital is transformational for the Company and will further support our continued M&A growth plans into the future."Choice continues to be active and disciplined in M&A throughout the Southwest US. Clay Dickeson, VP of Financial Strategy, who works extensively with Jackson on this strategy stated, "We have proven our ability to utilize serial M&A to further advance our mission of providing the full continuum of care to our patients in the home and this vote of confidence by Athryium and Oxford allows a clear runway to further build on that mission for years to come".David Jackson, CEO, further stated “Our goal is a comprehensive healthcare and personal care solution for our patients in their homes. We want to enable our patients and their families within that environment. Along with our organic growth plans we want to identify companies in the Southwest that passionately serve their communities through these services for M&A. It is very important to Choice that, like Trent and Accentra, we have cultural alignment for this great pursuit. I cannot express how much I appreciate our team and

