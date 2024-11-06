Vermont’s Regular Deer Season Starts Saturday, Nov. 16

Hunters are gearing up for the start of Vermont’s traditionally popular 16-day regular deer season that begins Saturday, November 16 and ends Sunday, December 1.

A hunter may take one legal buck during this season if they did not already take one during the archery deer season. The definition of a legal buck depends on the Wildlife Management Unit (WMU). A map of the WMUs is on pages 24 and 25 of the 2024 VERMONT HUNTING & TRAPPING GUIDE available from license agents statewide.

In WMUs C, D1, D2, E1, E2, G, I, L, M, P, and Q a legal buck is any deer with at least one antler three inches or more in length.

In WMUs A, B, F1, F2, H, J1, J2, K, N, and O a legal buck is any deer with at least one antler with two or more antler points one inch in length or longer.

“The greatest numbers of deer continue to be in western regions of the state and other valley areas,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s deer biologist Nick Fortin. “The Green Mountains and Northeast Kingdom offer more of a big woods experience with fewer, but often larger, deer.”

Vermont hunting licenses include a buck tag for this season and a late season bear tag (for Nov. 16-24), cost $28 for residents and $102 for nonresidents. Hunters under 18 years of age get a break at $8 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. Licenses are available on Fish and Wildlife’s website and from license agents statewide.

“I am urging all hunters to wear a fluorescent orange hat and vest to help maintain Vermont’s very good hunting season safety record,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick.

pA 2024 Deer Season Hunting Guide can be downloaded from the department’s website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com. The guide includes a map of the Wildlife Management Units (WMUs), season dates, regulations, and other helpful information.

Hunters are required to report deer in person at a big game reporting station during the regular season. Online reporting will not be available. This requirement allows biologists to collect important information from as many deer as possible.

Hunters who get a deer on November 16 or 17 can help Vermont’s deer management program by reporting their deer at one of the biological check stations

listed below:

Emmon’s Supermarket – Grand Isle

Guilford Country Store – Guilford

Back Country Sports – St. Albans

West Enosburg Country Store – Enosburg Falls

Windsor Fire Department – Windsor

Keith’s Country Store – Pittsford

Rack N Reel – New Haven

Lead & Tackle – Lyndonville

R&L Archery – Barre

Singleton’s Store – Proctorsville

Wright’s Sport Shop – Derby

Village Grocery & Deli – Waitsfield

Bennington Fish Hatchery – Bennington

Hunters who do not go to a biological reporting station are asked to provide a tooth from their deer. Tooth envelopes and tooth removal instructions are available at all big game reporting stations. Each tooth will be cross sectioned to accurately determine the deer’s age, and the results will be posted on the Fish and Wildlife website next spring.