Our work to shape The Mental Health Act

Fighting for change

Too many people detained under the Mental Health Act feel disregarded with no involvement in the care they receive.

The Mental Health Act should be person-centred. Patients should be treated as individuals, including taking into account the patient’s race and other protected characteristics to ensure prejudice or racism do not feature in their care.

Very few people who have been detained were unaware they had the right to make advanced decisions about their treatment before an eventual stay in hospital.

A lack of information means people often find difficult to understand which professionals they could access for support, and at what stage.

These issues continue to roll on and we want to change that.

Whether it’s empowering people to tell their story of being detained, campaigning for MPs to implement our recommended changes to the Mental Health Act, holding the government to account when they announced The Mental Health Bill and ignored its racial inequalities, we vow to keep fighting until The Mental Health Act is where it needs to be.