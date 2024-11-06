JJ Quality Builders of the Palm Beaches Joins Forces with Kelly Roofing. Rebranding to Kelly Roofing

JJ Quality Builders of the Palm Beaches joins forces with Kelly Roofing, a nationally recognized leader in the roofing industry.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- JJ Quality Builders of the Palm Beaches is proud to announce an exciting new chapter in its history, as the company joins forces with Kelly Roofing , a nationally recognized leader in the roofing industry. This strategic collaboration and rebranding effort marks the official transition of JJ Quality Builders of the Palm Beaches to Kelly Roofing. With this move, the company aims to offer expanded services and enhanced customer experiences while maintaining the same commitment to quality and excellence that clients have come to expect.For over 50 years, Kelly Roofing has been at the forefront of the roofing industry, consistently ranking among the top 100 roofing contractors in America. Known for its exceptional service, craftsmanship, and innovation, Kelly Roofing was also named Contractor of the Year, solidifying its reputation as a trusted name in roofing solutions across the country. The combined expertise of JJ Quality Builders and Kelly Roofing will allow the newly branded Kelly Roofing of the Palm Beaches to better serve both residential and commercial clients throughout the region.“We are thrilled to be partnering with Kelly Roofing,” said Jamie Martin, Vice President of Sales at JJ Quality Builders of the Palm Beaches. “This collaboration allows us to leverage Kelly Roofing’s vast resources and industry-leading practices while continuing to serve our clients with the same dedication and high standards they’ve come to expect from us. We are confident that this partnership will only enhance the services we provide.”Joe Kelly Jr., Vice President of Sales at Kelly Roofing, echoed Martin’s excitement, stating, “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome JJ Quality Builders of the Palm Beaches into the Kelly Roofing family. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver superior roofing solutions to communities throughout Florida and beyond. We’re excited to bring our award-winning services to even more homes and businesses in the Palm Beaches area.”The transition is already underway, and existing customers of JJ Quality Builders can expect the same outstanding service under the new Kelly Roofing banner. With a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the partnership promises to bring even greater value to clients across Florida.About Kelly RoofingFounded in 1972, Kelly Roofing installs replacement residential and commercial roofing systems and repairs existing roofs throughout Florida. The Company’s core services include roof replacement, roof repair, accessories (gutters, skylights, roof cleaning, etc.), inspection and insurance claims, emergency repair work, and solar system installation.

