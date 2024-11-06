AI professionals are gathering in Sydney at the inaugural Australian AI Safety Forum to discuss the safety of advanced AI systems.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experts Converge on Sydney to Tackle AI Safety Challenges at Inaugural Australian AI Safety Forum 7 November 2024Today, almost 100 global and Australian professionals are gathering in Sydney at the inaugural Australian AI Safety Forum to discuss the safety of advanced AI systems and explore Australia’s role in the global AI safety landscape.The two-day Forum, hosted at the Sydney Knowledge Hub at the University of Sydney, brings together researchers, policymakers, and industry professionals to deepen Australia’s understanding of advanced AI models, share the state of the science, and catalyse the Australian AI safety community. The diverse attendees include world-leading experts as well as emerging Australian leaders.The Forum centres on the International Scientific Report on the Safety of Advanced AI and follows announcements of new AI Safety Institutes in the United States, United Kingdom and Japan. The Scientific Report found that “People around the world will only be able to enjoy general-purpose AI’s many potential benefits safely if its risks are appropriately managed.” The Scientific Report discusses risks like “large-scale labour market impacts, AI-enabled hacking or biological attacks, and society losing control over general-purpose AI.”Tiberio Caetano, co-founder and chief scientist at Gradient Institute, said "A major International Scientific Report warns that rapid and unpredictable advances in artificial intelligence present profound scientific and societal challenges. This Forum unites researchers, policymakers, and industry professionals to examine the evidence and initiate dialogue on Australia's strategic response."The Forum is a capstone event in Minister Ed Husic’s “AI Month” . By grounding discussions in science and stimulating dialogue among researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders, the Forum seeks to grow the Australian community working on the challenges of technical AI safety and governance, with the intention of becoming a regular event.Greg Sadler, CEO of Good Ancestors, said "For us, AI is an issue of intergenerational fairness. We need to work hard to ensure rapid developments in AI capability go well and that the worst risks forecast in the Scientific Report don’t happen. We've seen countries around the world establish AI Safety Institutes to ensure that increasingly advanced AI systems are safe. I’d love to see Australia do the same."Kimberlee Weatherall, Professor of Law at The University of Sydney, said “We’ve been overwhelmed with interest in the event and extend our apologies to the amazing applicants who we couldn’t squeeze into the venue. The unanticipated high demand across academia, industry, and public policy demonstrates how seriously people are taking the need for coordinated action on AI governance, including addressing the risks of advanced AI systems.”Distinguished international speakers and local experts will lead sessions exploring the intersection of technical research and policy development. The program will feature in-depth talks, panel discussions, and focused workshops designed to foster collaborative problem-solving and knowledge exchange.The Forum is an interdisciplinary event supported by the University of Sydney’s Engineering Faculty, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Digital Science Initiative, Sydney Knowledge Hub and the Sydney Mathematical Research Institute, as well as Gradient Institute, Timaeus and Open Philanthropy.Professor Geordie Williamson, Director of the Sydney Mathematical Research Institute, said “How we as a society engage with AI will be one of the defining challenges of the 21st century. I’m delighted that the Forum has been able to bring together so many young people and emerging leaders. It is critical to have a broad range of expertise thinking about the problem of AI safety, and I believe the Forum will provide an important step in this direction.”The Forum marks a significant step forward in Australia's engagement with global AI safety efforts. Outcomes from the two days will inform policy recommendations, research priorities, and concrete actions to ensure the extraordinary potential benefits of AI systems are realised for Australian society while ensuring the risks are mitigated.

