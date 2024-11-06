PHILIPPINES, November 6 - Press Release

November 5, 2024 Senate approves on final reading the bill to rename Mindanao Central Sanitarium to Zamboanga Regional Medical Center principally sponsored by Bong Go Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography and principal sponsor of House Bill No. 9656, lauded the Senate following the approval of the measure on its third and final reading on Monday, November 4. The bill aims to rename the Mindanao Central Sanitarium in Pasobolong, Zamboanga City to the Zamboanga Regional Medical Center. The move will elevate the status of the facility and expand its capacity to provide medical services to the people of Zamboanga Peninsula and nearby regions. Go emphasized the potential positive impact of the bill on the region's medical landscape. "Ang pagpasa ng panukalang ito ay isang malaking hakbang tungo sa mas mahusay na serbisyo sa kalusugan para sa mga kababayan natin sa Zamboanga at karatig na mga lugar. Magbibigay-daan ito sa pagpapalawak ng kapasidad ng ospital at pagtugon sa mas maraming pangangailangang medikal," he stated. During the Senate deliberations, the bill received support from lawmakers, signaling the unified commitment of the legislative body to improve healthcare accessibility in all regions. Go voted in favor of the measure, underscoring the urgent need to expand health facilities and services to cater to the evolving medical needs of the community. "Mahalaga na ang ating mga ospital ay makasabay sa lumalaking pangangailangan ng publiko. Ang pagbabago ng pangalan sa Zamboanga Regional Medical Center ay hindi lamang isang palitan ng titulo kundi isang pagpapahayag na ang pasilidad ay handang maging isang mas epektibong kaagapay sa kalusugan," Go explained. As principal sponsor, Go reiterated his dedication to bolstering healthcare systems nationwide. He stressed that supporting hospitals in regional areas is crucial to decentralizing quality healthcare and ensuring that Filipinos, regardless of location, have access to essential medical services. "Dapat nating tiyakin na bawat rehiyon ay may maayos na serbisyong medikal. Hindi dapat limitado sa mga urban na lugar ang dekalidad na ospital. Ito ang layunin ng mga panukalang tulad nito - ilapit ang serbisyo sa tao," he added. The measure seeks not only to rename but also to highlight the hospital's commitment to providing comprehensive medical care that matches the standards expected of regional medical centers. The renaming reflects the facility's evolving role as it expands its capability to offer specialized and advanced healthcare services. Go's leadership of the Senate Committee on Health has already led to the passage of 69 laws aimed at upgrading and establishing various public hospitals across the country. One of Go's initiatives, the Malasakit Center program, has made significant strides in providing accessible medical and financial assistance to Filipinos. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than 15 million Filipinos. Go continues to exercise oversight on the operations of these Malasakit centers, ensuring that they function efficiently and that funds are properly allocated in accordance with the law. In addition to Malasakit Centers, Go is advocating for the establishment of more Super Health Centers. These aim to provide primary healthcare services to remote and underserved areas, bringing primary healthcare closer to communities who need it most. Through the collective efforts of Go, the Department of Health (DOH), local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for around 700 Super Health Centers nationwide so far. Finally, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.

