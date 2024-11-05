The Only Rating of Local Companies Based on Helpful Expertise®

Only companies rated both Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise earn Diamond Certified. All customer surveys include a specific question on helpfulness and expertise. Company owners become Diamond Certified Expert Contributors, authoring helpful articles and videos for consumers.

Petaluma, CA, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, surveys by telephone a large, random sample of only verified real customers to determine whether a company is good enough to earn Diamond Certified. In these surveys, customers are asked about various elements of their experience with the company, including the quality and Helpful Expertise they received throughout the process. Thus, the meaning of the Diamond Certified rating is High Quality + Helpful Expertise .



Yelp, Angi, and Google Reviews are not focused on proving quality and expertise.

Unfortunately, these crowd-sourced review sites are often used with mixed results because they’re plagued with fake, manipulated, cherry-picked, and non-customer reviews that produce inaccurate and often inflated rating scores. They also ask owners of companies to “claim their business listing” and pad their profile with any info on their company that they want to share. This sounds good, but it has led to company profiles that are littered with false claims and incomplete info.

Diamond Certified Company Reports

Only companies that score Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise in these ratings and pass the credential-based checks earn Diamond Certified. But the research doesn’t stop there. The Diamond Certified Resource Research Team goes further and spends dozens of hours to create a deeply researched yet easy-to-use company report on each top rated Diamond Certified company.

Top rated owners become Diamond Certified Expert Contributors.

Owners of these top rated local companies have years of experience working on all types of jobs, and tapping into that expertise and presenting it in a helpful way for consumers is another unique aspect of Diamond Certified Resource. These expert owners of top rated local companies become Diamond Certified Expert Contributors, authoring helpful articles and videos for consumers. Their contributions are posted directly to each company’s Diamond Certified Company Report and are now available at Diamond Certified Expert Reports, a section of www.diamondcertified.org devoted to helping consumers figure out how to deal with the jobs they need done by local companies. This exclusive collection of industry-specific tips is designed to give people Helpful Expertise that helps them make informed decisions about all types of auto, home, health and professional projects.

Diamond Certified Expert Reports feature articles, tip sheets, videos, and contributor profiles from local owners who have been rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise. Every contributor is a knowledgeable owner or manager of a Diamond Certified company, eager to share their insights and give back to their community. These resources offer practical advice and expert perspectives to help consumers make informed choices when selecting local services.

What is Helpful Expertise and why does it matter?

Customers want to buy from companies whose team members are upbeat and responsive, whose key managers are experts in their field, and who provide insights derived from a clear understanding of the customer’s unique requirements and explain it all in a style that’s personalized to them. That’s Helpful Expertise.

Helpful Expertise means it’s smart to deal with Diamond Certified companies before the job begins, as it progresses and at its completion. Nowadays, there’s so much information coming from the internet that many people feel like they should know more about certain subjects that impact their lives. Consumers want to choose a company that gives Helpful Expertise because they want to be certain that its expertise covers their specific requirements and it has staff members who are able to explain things in terms they fully understand.

“We know most savvy consumers look for expert advice to help them make good decisions concerning their home, auto, health and professional needs,” offers Greg Louie, founder and CEO of American Ratings Corporation, the 22-year-old, San Francisco Bay Area-based company that created Diamond Certified Resource. “That’s why we ask our Helpful Expertise survey question as one of our key qualifiers for Diamond Certified and get top rated company owners to contribute their insights and tips for consumers. There are over 1,000 of these expert tips, articles and videos available on the Diamond Certified Resource website, and they’re all completely free to access.”



The Unique Diamond Certified Rating Process

The Diamond Certified 12-step rating process is highly accurate and based on real data. Only companies that score Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise earn Diamond Certified. What really separates Diamond Certified ratings from the star score averages at review sites is that a large, random sample of each company’s customers are surveyed by phone to get the most accurate ratings and verify only real customers are responding. By surveying from a company’s entire customer base, each company’s research results truly represent its customer satisfaction level. Most companies can’t pass the rating.



Each Company is Backed by the Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee

Only top rated local companies earn Diamond Certified and each is then backed by the Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee worth up to $1,000 per transaction, with the guarantee doubled to $2,000 for Diamond Certified Preferred Members (join the always free membership here).

Diamond Certified Resource Guides

Consumers want to know which companies are quality and how to best work with the company they choose to get a good outcome. Diamond Certified Resource Guides cover dozens of industries in the Auto, Home, Health and Personal service categories, and each contains 16 key articles to guide them through their “Before, During and After the Job” journey.

Here are the newly released Diamond Certified Company Report SUMMARY UPDATES.

It's easy to find top rated companies in the San Francisco Bay Area and Other Areas on Diamond Certified Resource.

About American Ratings Corporation

American Ratings Corporation (ARC), the creator of Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, rates local companies by surveying only their verified real customers to produce the country’s most accurate ratings of local companies. It also creates deeply researched company reports and consumer guides that give consumers the best companies plus the best advice for choosing a local Auto, Home, Health or Personal service type of company.

Only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are backed by their Performance Guarantee. All their deeply researched reports and guides are available for free at diamondcertified.org. They also produce an annual, full-color, printed Diamond Certified Directory with 840,000 copies published in 9 geographic zones in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Each April, these are mailed for free to their 182,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members and selected homeowners and companies.

