Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming December 16, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (“Acadia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACHC) securities between February 28, 2020 and September 26, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Acadia investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/acadia-healthcare-company-inc-1/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On September 1, 2024, The New York Times reported that Acadia has “lured patients into its facilities and held them against their will, even when detaining them was not medically necessary,” and that “in at least 12 of the 19 states where Acadia operates psychiatric hospitals, dozens of patients, employees, and police officers have alerted the authorities that the company was detaining people in ways that violated the law.”

On this news, Acadia’s stock price fell $3.72, or 4.5%, to close at $78.21 per share on September 3, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on September 27, 2024, the Company revealed it had “received a voluntary request for information from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York as well as a grand jury subpoena from the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri . . . related to its admissions, length of stay and billing practices.”

On this news, Acadia Healthcare’s stock price fell $12.38, or 16.36%, to close at $63.28 per share on September 27, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Acadia’s business model centered on holding vulnerable people against their will in its facilities, including in cases where it was not medically necessary to do so; (2) while in Acadia facilities, many patients were subjected to abuse; (3) Acadia deceived insurance providers into paying for patients to stay in its facilities when it was not medically necessary; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Acadia securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 16, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

