Ero Copper Announces Leadership Succession: David Strang to Become Executive Chairman, Makko DeFilippo to be Appointed President & CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the next phase of its leadership succession plan, effective January 1, 2025. Co-founder and Chairman of the Board, Noel Dunn, will be retiring from the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). David Strang, co-founder and current Chief Executive Officer, will assume the role of Executive Chairman, and Makko DeFilippo, President and Chief Operating Officer, will be appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer and will join Ero's Board. Gelson Batista will succeed Mr. DeFilippo as Chief Operating Officer.

This leadership transition is part of the succession plan initiated by Ero's Board of Directors in January 2023 with Mr. Dunn's retirement as Executive Chairman. The Board and management team are confident that this evolution will continue to position Ero for long-term success and growth.

Noel Dunn, co-founder and Chairman of the Board, commented, “It has been a tremendous privilege to be a part of Ero Copper from its inception to the high-growth copper producer it is today. As I retire from the Board, I remain immensely proud of what we have accomplished and am excited about the Company’s bright future under Makko’s leadership. I have seen firsthand Makko’s dedication, expertise, and deep commitment to our values, and I am confident that Ero Copper is in exceptionally capable hands.”

David Strang, co-founder and CEO, added, “Having guided Ero from its early days as a 20,000-tonne-a-year copper producer to what I anticipate will become a 100,000-tonne producer, and with a stable financial footing across three operations, the time is right for me to transition day-to-day leadership to Makko, who has been integral to our success. As Executive Chairman, I will remain actively involved in Ero’s strategic direction, and I am confident that with Makko’s strong leadership and vision, Ero will continue to prosper and grow. We have built a solid foundation, and I look forward to seeing the Company flourishing under his stewardship.”

Makko DeFilippo, President and COO, said, “I am honored by the trust that Noel, David and the Board of Directors have bestowed in selecting me as Ero's next CEO. I am deeply committed to our values, and to continue serving our shareholders to ensure the responsible delivery of our growth objectives. Ero has endless potential and I am confident that with the support of our exceptional project and operational teams, we will deliver on the full potential of our assets to create exceptional value for all stakeholders.”

Mr. DeFilippo joined Ero in January 2017 as Vice President, Corporate Development, where he played a key role in supporting the Company through its initial public offering in October 2017. He was promoted to President in January 2021 and assumed the additional role of Chief Operating Officer in March 2023. Over his tenure, Mr. DeFilippo has been instrumental in elevating several strategic initiatives, including the transformation of the Xavantina Operations from a non-core asset into a high-margin, core asset of the Company. He led the successful negotiation and completion of the $110 million streaming transaction with Royal Gold Inc. and was key in establishing the Company’s partnership with Vale Base Metals on the Furnas Copper-Gold Project earn-in agreement, announced in July 2024. Additionally, Mr. DeFilippo guided the construction of the Tucumã Operation, which was successfully completed on schedule earlier this year. Mr. DeFilippo holds a M.Sc. in Metallurgical Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and a B.Sc. in Geological Engineering from the University of Arizona.

Mr. Batista joined Ero in September 2024 as Senior Vice President, Operations, bringing with him over 25 years of extensive international mining experience. Throughout his career, he has held a range of technical, operational, and senior leadership positions in mining operations and development projects worldwide. His experience includes roles at ArcelorMittal and Rio Tinto, as well as with leading engineering and technology companies in Canada and South America. Most recently, Mr. Batista served as ArcelorMittal's Chief Operating Officer Mining and Executive Director for ArcelorMittal’s integrated mining and steel operations in Central Asia. Prior to that appointment, he served as the company's Mining Chief Technology Officer in London, overseeing technical services, global exploration, and innovation across the group. Mr. Batista holds a degree in Mining Engineering from the Federal University of Ouro Preto in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper is a high-margin, high-growth copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Operation (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an open pit copper mine located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. ("NX Gold") which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations and Tucumã Operation, can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). The Company’s shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ERO”.

