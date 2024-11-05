Submit Release
AGF Reports October 2024 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets1 of $51.5 billion as at October 31, 2024.


AUM
($ billions)
October 31, 
2024 
September 30, 
2024 
% Change 
Month-Over-Month 
October 31, 
2023 
% Change 
Year-Over- 
Year  
Total Mutual Fund

 $29.2  $28.7    $23.2   
Exchange-traded funds
+ Separately managed
accounts		 $2.5  $2.4    $1.5   
Segregated accounts
and Sub-advisory

 $6.6  $6.6    $6.5   
AGF Private Wealth


 $8.3  $8.3    $7.0   
Subtotal
(before AGF Capital
Partners AUM and fee-
earning assets1) 		$46.6  $46.0    $38.2   
AGF Capital Partners $2.8  $2.8    $0.1   
Total AUM $49.4  $48.8  1.2 % $38.3  29.0 %
AGF Capital Partners
fee-earning assets1 		$2.1  $2.1    $2.0   
Total AUM and fee-
earning assets1 		$51.5  $50.9  1.2 % $40.3  27.8 %
           
Average Daily Mutual
Fund AUM		 $29.2  $28.2    $23.3   

1 Fee-earning assets represent assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.


Mutual Fund AUM by Category

($ billions)
October 31, 
2024 
September 30, 
2024 
October 31, 
2023 
Domestic Equity Funds

 $4.4  $4.4  $3.7 
U.S. and International Equity Funds

 $17.8  $17.3  $12.9 
Domestic Balanced Funds

 $0.1  $0.1  $0.1 
U.S. and International Balanced Funds

 $1.6  $1.6  $1.6 
Domestic Fixed Income Funds

 $1.8  $1.8  $1.5 
U.S. and International Fixed Income
Funds

 $3.2  $3.2  $3.1 
Domestic Money Market

 $0.3  $0.3  $0.3 
Total Mutual Fund AUM

 $29.2  $28.7  $23.2 



AGF Capital Partners AUM and fee-
earning assets

($ billions)
October 31, 
2024 
September 30, 
2024 
October 31, 
2023 
AGF Capital Partners AUM

 $2.8  $2.8  $0.1 
AGF Capital Partners fee-earning
assets		 $2.1  $2.1  $2.0 
Total AGF Capital Partners AUM and
fee-earning assets		 $4.9  $4.9  $2.1 


About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $51 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Ken Tsang
Chief Financial Officer
416-865-4338, InvestorRelations@agf.com


