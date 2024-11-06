Hancock and Sevier Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance

FEMA has added Hancock and Sevier counties to the Oct. 2 major presidential declaration for Tropical Storm Helene, meaning state and local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in both counties may seek funding under FEMA’s Public Assistance program.

Hancock and Sevier counties are now authorized to recover eligible costs under FEMA Public Assistance funding for emergency work including debris removal and emergency protective measures; and permanent work that includes projects to permanently restore community infrastructure affected by Helene.

FEMA had previously approved Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties for Public Assistance funding for Helene, which swept across Eastern Tennessee Sept. 26-30.

The Public Assistance program is FEMA’s largest grant program, providing funding to help communities pay for emergency work to save lives and protect property, for debris removal, and for repairs to roads, bridges, water control facilities, public buildings, public utilities, parks and recreational facilities.

Federal funding is typically available on a cost-sharing basis, with FEMA reimbursing Tennessee applicants 75% of eligible costs and the state responsible for the non-federal share, or up to 25%.

For Helene damage in Tennessee, President Biden authorized 100% federal funding for emergency work generated by the disaster. This means FEMA may cover all eligible costs incurred during any 45-day period of the state’s choosing during the first 120 days from the start of the disaster, or Sept. 26. This allows communities to maximize cost savings by selecting the 45 days when the greatest costs occurred.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement for eligible costs to local and state government agencies, and certain private nonprofits including houses of worship.

Learn about Assistance for Governments and Private Non-Profits After a Disaster | FEMA.gov.