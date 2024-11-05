Help Us Keep Lawrence’s Stormwater System Clean This Fall!

As autumn wraps up and winter approaches, we’re calling on our residents to help keep Lawrence’s stormwater system clear and healthy! Fallen leaves are beautiful on the ground, but when they end up in storm drains, they can create real issues for our local waterways. Let’s work together to keep our city flowing smoothly and protect our environment as the seasons change.

Why Do Leaves in Stormwater Matter?

Leaves might seem harmless, but when they gather in storm drains, they can cause blockages that lead to local flooding. And as they decompose, they release nutrients that can encourage algae growth, impacting water quality and harming fish and other aquatic life in our local rivers, creeks, and streams.

What’s an Illicit Discharge?

Illicit discharges are any materials or substances that enter our stormwater system besides clean rainwater. These can include:

Trash and litter – clogs pipes and poses a hazard to wildlife.

Soapy water and other chemicals – disrupts aquatic ecosystems.

Pesticides and fertilizers – contaminates waterways.

Sediment – clouds the water, impacting plant and fish health.

Leaves – contributes to clogs and excess nutrient build-up.

With our Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) stormwater permit from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the City of Lawrence is committed to keeping stormwater clean and healthy.

How MSO Tackles Stormwater Safety

Our Municipal Services & Operations (MSO) team, especially the Environment, Health, and Sciences division and Field Operations, continuously monitors for illicit discharges and acts quickly to prevent pollution. We’re proactive in spreading the word about stormwater safety through our community outreach efforts, helping residents understand the role they play in protecting our city’s water quality.

How You Can Help This Fall

Dispose of Leaves Properly – Instead of sweeping leaves into the street, bag them for curbside collection, use them as mulch, or drop them off at our city compost facility.

Report Illicit Discharges – If you see anything being dumped into storm drains, please help us by reporting it! Note the time, date, location, and take a photo if possible. Call our MSO Department at 785-832-7800 or report on Lawrence’s SeeClickFix app as Stormwater/Storm Drain Misuse.

Stay Alert – Keep an eye out for any strange smells, stained areas around drains, or unusual water flows, which could indicate illicit discharges.

Your help is invaluable in protecting Lawrence’s stormwater system and ensuring that our rivers and lakes stay clean and healthy. Let’s keep our community safe, beautiful, and environmentally friendly as we move into winter.

For questions or more information about the City’s stormwater program, visit lawrenceks.org/mso/stormwater.

Thank you for helping us keep Lawrence’s waterways clear this season! 🍂

