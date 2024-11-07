Surplus Record Celebrates its 100th Year in Business

Surplus Record's first issue

Surplus Record, the largest and longest-running marketplace for surplus and used machinery, proudly announces its 100th anniversary

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surplus Record, the largest and longest-running marketplace for surplus and used machinery, proudly announces its 100th anniversary. Founded in 1924, Surplus Record has been at the forefront of the industrial equipment industry, providing an essential platform for buying and selling surplus machinery for a century.

This remarkable milestone highlights not only the company's endurance but also its commitment to innovation and its ability to adapt to the evolving manufacturing landscape. To celebrate this achievement, Surplus Record is reflecting on its rich history while looking ahead to the future of the industrial and machinery marketplace.

A Century of Family Leadership and Innovation

Surplus Record was founded by Thomas P. Scanlan in 1924, and from its earliest days, the company has remained a family-owned and operated business. Now in its third generation of leadership under Tom Scanlan, Surplus Record has maintained its foundational values of integrity, customer service, and industry expertise.

The company began as a printed catalog, circulated to 30,000 buyers in industries such as construction, mining, and railroad. Over the decades, Surplus Record grew in scope and influence, reaching new industries and expanding its subscriber base. Under the leadership of Thomas P. Scanlan, the company helped establish the Machinery Dealers National Association (MDNA), which played a crucial role in formalizing and growing the used machinery industry.

Surplus Record has continuously adapted to changes in the market, from lobbying for the re-purposing of wartime machinery in 1945 to transitioning into the digital age with the launch of its first online listings in 1986. Today, the company stands as a trusted marketplace with a global reach, serving buyers and sellers from all corners of the world.

The Evolution of the Machinery Market

The machinery and manufacturing industries have undergone significant transformation over the past 100 years, and Surplus Record has been at the forefront of these changes. From the industrial boom of the early 20th century to the digital revolution of the internet age, Surplus Record has helped shape and support the surplus machinery market.

In 1995, the company launched SurplusRecord.com, allowing businesses to access thousands of machinery listings online, a pivotal move that helped Surplus Record stay relevant in the rapidly growing internet marketplace. The company's catalog circulation expanded to 140,000+ subscribers, while the online platform became a key resource for industrial auctions, buying, and selling used equipment.

Surplus Record's commitment to modernization continued into the 21st century, with a full website redesign in 2021 and an update to its printed catalog in 2023, featuring a larger, full-color format for a more user-friendly browsing experience.

About Surplus Record

For 100 years, Surplus Record has been the premier destination for buyers and sellers of surplus and used industrial equipment. The company's extensive online marketplace features categories such as CNC machinery, metal fabrication, electrical systems, and more, with listings from trusted dealers around the world.

Whether in print or online, Surplus Record remains a leader in the surplus machinery industry, offering customers the most comprehensive directory of industrial equipment available. As the company celebrates its centennial, it continues to uphold its legacy of family ownership, innovation, and dedication to the industrial community.

For more information, visit Surplus Record's website and read more about this momentous milestone.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.