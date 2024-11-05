From tires to nail polish, we’re studying a new round of consumer products with toxic chemicals

In May 2024, our Safer Products for Washington team identified a new set of toxic chemicals in everyday consumer products. That’s important because it gives us an opportunity to reduce exposure to toxic chemicals and prevent their release into the environment. We want your feedback on the products we’ve identified as significant sources of these toxic chemicals.

We prioritized products where we saw potential opportunities to reduce or prevent the use of toxic chemicals and to reduce disproportionate exposures. The new priority products and priority chemicals we identify in our report include:

Artificial turf with PFAS and 6PPD.

Cleaning and household care products with formaldehyde releasers and ortho-phthalates.

Cosmetics with cVMS (cyclic volatile methylsiloxanes).

Insulation with organohalogen flame retardants (OFRs).

Jewelry with lead and cadmium.

Motor vehicle tires with 6PPD.

Nail products with BTEX (benzene, ethyl benzene, toluene, and xylene substances).

Plastic packaging with organobromine or organochlorine substances.

Paints with PFAS.

Sealants, caulks, and adhesives with ortho-phthalates.

Toilet and bathroom deodorizers with organobromine or organochlorine substances.

We’re continuing the work we started in 2022 on PFAS in:

Firefighting personal protective equipment

Cookware

Hard surface sealers

Floor waxes and polishes

Other continuing work includes further review of PCBs in printing inks from the first review cycle and 6PPD in motor vehicle tires.

Toxic chemicals in consumer products can escape into our homes, workplaces, and schools, and eventually make their way to our environment. That's why we have the Safer Products for Washington program. The program works in five-year cycles. In each cycle, we:

Identify toxic chemicals we're concerned about.

Identify consumer products that are significant sources of these chemicals.

Identify safer alternatives and determine if or how we need to regulate when these chemicals are used.

Adopt regulations to prevent pollution, reduce the use of toxic chemicals, and increase product ingredient transparency.

How to send us your feedback

We’re holding a public comment period to hear your thoughts and concerns about these chemicals and products. Here’s how it works:

Check out our draft report on priority products we plan to prioritize. The report tells you more about the products we chose, how we chose them, and why toxic chemicals in these products are concerning. Need to know more? Attend one of our November 14, 2024 webinars to learn more about the products in the report and ask questions. Go to the report’s public comment webpage for instructions on how to send us your thoughts.

What to include in your feedback

You can share your thoughts and concerns on anything in the report. Information that’s helpful to us includes:

Feedback on the report and the priority products we identified.

Any products to consider prioritizing instead of those listed in the draft report.

Your concerns about chemicals in products that you, your family, or your community use.

Information about how you use and interact with the products on our list.

The public comment period is open from 12 a.m. Nov. 1, 2024, through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 16, 2024. After it closes, we’ll consider all comments and may change the report based on your comments.

If you can’t make the webinar, send feedback and questions to SaferProductsWA@ecy.wa.gov. To get updates on our Safer Products for Washington work, subscribe to our Safer Products for Washington email list.

Safer Products for Washington is designed to reduce human and environmental harm by restricting certain toxic chemicals when safer chemical alternatives are available. Where a safer alternative hasn’t been identified, Ecology can require manufacturers to report the use of these chemicals. For more information, visit ecology.wa.gov/Safer-Products-WA.