Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at October 31, 2024 was $66.42 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 20.9% and 33.5%, respectively. These compare with the 18.2% and 32.1% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at October 31, 2024, the leverage represented 14.4% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 16.6% at October 31, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at October 31, 2024 was $39.75, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 16.8% and 25.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2024 were as follows:

Information Technology 24.0 % Industrials 22.7 % Financials 13.3 % Materials 12.4 % Energy 12.3 % Consumer Discretionary 9.6 % Real Estate 4.2 % Communication Services 1.0 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.5 %

The top ten investments which comprised 39.3% of the investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2024 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation 7.6 % TFI International Inc. 4.1 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.9 % Apple Inc. 3.8 % WSP Global Inc. 3.7 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.6 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.4 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.3 % Mastercard Incorporated 3.1 % Dollarama Inc. 2.8 %

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jonathan A. Morgan

President & CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestme n ts.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.