Great River Entertainment Converts from Viz Explorer to Quick Custom Intelligence’s (QCI) Enterprise Platform

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of innovative casino management solutions, is proud to announce that Great River Entertainment - Catfish Bend Casino II has agreed to transition to the QCI Enterprise Platform. This strategic move aims to enhance operational efficiency and deliver superior data-driven decision-making capabilities for the multi-faceted entertainment company.

Great River Entertainment - Catfish Bend Casino II, renowned for its exceptional guest experiences, chose the QCI Enterprise Platform to leverage its advanced analytics, player development, and real-time operational insights. The decision to adopt QCI’s powerful technology further underscores Great River’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the gaming and hospitality industry.

Senior Vice President/General Manager of Great River Entertainment, Rob Higgins, commented on the platform conversion:

“The decision to integrate QCI into our operations was driven by our commitment to providing unparalleled service to our guests and optimizing our operational efficiencies. The real-time insights and sophisticated analytics that QCI delivers will empower us to make informed decisions that elevate our overall guest experience.”

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, shared his enthusiasm:

“We are excited to welcome Great River Entertainment to the growing community of properties that have embraced the QCI Enterprise Platform. By choosing QCI, Great River Entertainment is taking a significant step in streamlining their operations while enhancing their player development efforts. We look forward to supporting them in achieving their goals.”

Melissa Chiaurro, President of Viz Explorer, commented:

“The Viz team is excited to begin converting our customer base to the QCI Platform, as it will allow our partners to enhance their analytical capabilities, streamline the user experience and provide more comprehensive insights into their customers behavior. We are committed to a smooth migration process and look forward to the innovative possibilities this platform will unlock for our partners!”

The QCI Enterprise Platform, utilized by over 250 casino resorts in North America, is designed to align marketing, player development, and casino operations with powerful real-time data integration. Great River Entertainment’s adoption of the QCI solution underscores the platform’s growing influence in the gaming industry.

ABOUT Great River Entertainment – Catfish Bend Casino

Catfish Bend Casino II, operated by Great River Entertainment, is located in Burlington, Iowa. It offers a range of gaming options, including slot machines, table games, and live entertainment. The casino aims to create a fun and welcoming atmosphere, catering to both locals and visitors.

The partnership between the two entities highlights a commitment to community engagement and economic development, providing jobs and boosting local tourism. Overall, their collaboration reflects the growing popularity of integrated entertainment experiences in the gaming sector.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.