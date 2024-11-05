The Parks: Redefining Luxury Living in Downtown Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zen Residential Ltd. has been engaged by Maclab Development Group on a visionary residential project in downtown Edmonton. The Parks, a high-rise rental building at 10135-108 Street NW, will redefine luxury living in Edmonton’s downtown core.

The North Tower of The Parks features 36 storeys and 363 units with a mix of studio, and one-to-three-bedroom suites, each infused with the energy and charm of downtown living. This development, on the doorstep of Edmonton’s ambitious urban warehouse park, gives residents unparalleled access to green spaces, while providing stunning views and state-of-the-art amenities. Located on Capital Boulevard, The Parks provides the anchor point between the beautiful Legislature Grounds and MacEwan University.

“This transformative project is a spectacular example of innovative urban design and community integration,” said Bill Blais, President and CEO of Maclab Development Group. “The Parks will exceed residents’ expectations and set a new benchmark for high-rise living in Edmonton,” he noted.

AJ Slivinski, President of Zen Residential Ltd., is delighted to oversee the lease-up, property management, and asset management of this modern and elegant downtown community. “These buildings will be the forefront of elevated urban living, and we’re focused on providing an exceptional resident experience using innovation, concierge, and advanced technology,” said Slivinski. “We will redefine luxury and convenience at The Parks.”

Zen Residential Ltd. aims to bring residents together into one connected and thriving community. “The convenient location of The Parks and our emphasis on innovation and community-focused living means residents will have access to the best of everything right at their doorsteps,” he remarked.

The Parks proximity to flourishing culinary hot spots, entertainment, coffee shops, grocery stores, and other local retailers will be a boon to both the residents and those nearby businesses.

This incredible project by Maclab Development Group is a premier residential destination in Edmonton that will not only transform downtown Edmonton but will set a new benchmark for future developments.

To learn more about The Parks, visit the Discovery Centre at 10135 – 108 Street NW which is opening November 2024, or at www.livetheparks.com. Please email exploretheparks@zenresidential.ca for more information.

