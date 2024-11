Mineralys Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced that management will be participating in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences.

Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference:

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 4:00pm EST Format: Fireside Chat Webcast Link Stifel Healthcare Conference:

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Time: 10:20am EST Format: Fireside Chat Webcast Link Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Time: 4:15pm EST Format: Fireside Chat Webcast Link

Live webcasts of the fireside chats can be accessed under “News and Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys website at www.mineralystx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension and CKD. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter.

