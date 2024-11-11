A NEW COLA WITHOUT THE WEIRD STUFF FROM LANGERS IS NOW AVAILABLE AT SMART & FINAL

Finally, a Craft Cola and Craft Cola Zero with the same nostalgic taste, but with real ingredients that will NEVER include aspartame or phosphoric acid

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to hop back in time and open a can of pop! Langers is branching out of their orchard’s extensive line of fruit juices and bringing back the simplicity of enjoying a crisp can of cola with ingredients customers can feel good about, now available at Smart & Final. Langers perfected their refreshing cola recipes without any of the weird stuff – kicking harmful additives like aspartame, phosphoric acid and high fructose corn syrup to the curb. Craft Cola and Craft Cola Zero are rolling out just in time for holiday celebrations with cold, clean drinks. Crack open a cola after ice skating, tailgating or hanging around the table with friends and family this holiday season.“Our dad started Langers Juice after running a small, healthy juice shop in San Diego with our mom in the 1960s. Our family wants to bring back the nostalgic, real cane sugar experience of cola without the harmful, unhealthy ingredients that have infiltrated many soda brands over time. We’d like people to enjoy an ice cold, fizzy can of cola with friends and know they’re drinking something clean and natural. That’s why we created Langers Craft Cola and Craft Cola Zero,” said second-generation President, Bruce Langer.No weird stuff, guaranteed!More and more folks steer clear of soda because of the common additives with known negative side effects such as high fructose corn syrup, phosphoric acid, or aspartame. One of the world’s most widely used artificial sweeteners, new studies reveal aspartame may be a carcinogen with possible links to cancer as well as negatively affecting brain function, causing headaches, convulsions or depression. Langers strives to be part of the change by using ingredients that do no harm - that’s why the family-owned brand mixed up a batch of the classic, bubbly recipe with a great cola taste but without all the junk.Langers Craft Cola is made with purified and filtered carbonated water, real cane sugar, natural flavoring and caffeine derived from tea for that sweet flavor people crave and clean ingredients they can trust. Its Craft Cola Zero has the same delicious recipe – swapping the sugar for stevia leaf extract – so there’s no calories, no sugar and no aspartame.Langers Cola and Cola Zero will always say “NO” to weird stuff like:- High fructose corn syrup- Phosphoric Acid- Aspartame- Acesulfame Potassium- Sodium- GMOsLangers Cola and Cola Zero will always happily say “YES” to:- Real-deal cane sugar- Stevia leaf extract- BPA-free, easily recyclable can liners- Natural caffeine derived from tea- Being gluten-free and vegan-friendlyLangers Colas can be found at Smart & Final, Amazon and on their online shop For more information on Langers Juice and their clean Craft Cola line, visit them online and follow @langersjuice on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.# # #EDITOR’S NOTE: For more information about Langers Craft Cola and Craft Cola Zero and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany

