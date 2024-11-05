Anaptys Announces Participation in November and December Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer of Anaptys, and/or other members of its senior management team, are scheduled to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim's Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference, Boston, MA

Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date and Time – Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date and Time – Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at 1:50pm ET / 10:50am PT

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date and Time – Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024 at 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference, Coral Gables, FL

Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date and Time – Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 at 1:45pm ET / 10:45am PT

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at http://ir.anaptysbio.com/events. Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the events.

About Anaptys

Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its pipeline includes two programs targeting co-inhibitory receptors: ANB032, its BTLA agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and rosnilimab, its PD-1 agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. It also has other antibodies in its portfolio, including ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist, in a Phase 1 trial and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, soon to enter clinical development. In addition, Anaptys has developed two cytokine antagonists available for out-licensing: imsidolimab, an anti-IL-36R antagonist, that has completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis, and etokimab, an anti-IL-33 antagonist that is Phase 2/3 ready. Anaptys has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immuno-oncology, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist (cobolimab, GSK4069889). To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact:

Nick Montemarano

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Strategic Communications

858.732.0178

investors@anaptysbio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.