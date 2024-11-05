Pool Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

COVINGTON, La., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) announced today that it will participate in the following investor events in November, each consisting of investor meetings and a fireside chat:

November 12, 2024 – Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference

November 19, 2024 – Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Investor-related materials and company information are available on the Investor Relations section of POOLCORP’s website.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates 447 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kristin S. Byars

985.801.5153

kristin.byars@poolcorp.com

Curtis J. Scheel

985.801.5341

curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com

