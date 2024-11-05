Hope & Help Attended Orlando’s Come Out With Pride 2024

Hope & Help Pride Orlando 2024

Hope & Help Center of Central Florida, Inc. supported Orlando’s Come Out With Pride event at Lake Eola Park on Saturday, October 19th.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hope & Help Center of Central Florida, Inc. supported Orlando’s Come Out With Pride event at Lake Eola Park on Saturday, October 19th. Hope & Help set up three tents to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community and inform attendees about the various services they offer.Visitors to Hope & Help’s booth learned about the organization’s HIV/AIDS testing site and a wide range of services including primary and specialty medical care; HIV, STD, and Hepatitis C education, testing and care; Ryan White case management; gender-affirming care; patient assistance programs; community outreach and support groups; housing programs; and the free delivery of medications through their pharmacy, Orlando ProCare Pharmacy.The booth aimed to raise awareness about the services and resources that Hope & Help provides to the LGBTQ+ community, which they have been serving since 1988. Resources like lifesaving Narcan and free condoms were available at the booth and can be accessed year-round at Hope & Help’s Winter Park location. The team was thrilled to celebrate Come Out With Pride with the Orlando community.“Our amazing staff filled me with pride,” said L. Ryan Seunarine, Senior Director of Operations. “Seeing the joy on people’s faces—the pride that comes from the freedom to be themselves, to love openly, and to exist without discrimination—was truly inspiring. We’re thrilled to have been part of this event.”Hope & Help is a not-for-profit health organization and medical clinic, offering HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and STI (Sexually Transmitted Infection) testing, prevention, and treatment services. Through its community-based HIV and Orlando STI prevention and outreach programs, Hope & Help provides Free Rapid HIV, Syphilis, and Hepatitis C testing at its primary location, through its mobile testing unit, and at various community health events throughout the region.For more information, visit https://hopeandhelp.org/ About Hope & Help Center of Central FloridaHope & Help is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS and related health conditions. Since 1988, the organization has served thousands of individuals across Central Florida with a commitment to creating a healthier, more informed community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.