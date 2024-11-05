Governor Hochul Meets Public Safety Officials for Election Day

Today, Governor Kathy Hochul met with public safety officials in the New York City Regional Operations Center, where State officials are monitoring for any disruptions or violence as New Yorkers cast their ballots.

“No matter who you vote for, it’s critical that your vote is counted and you can exercise your right safely,” Governor Hochul said. “We are monitoring the situation closely and are not aware of any credible threats to New Yorkers’ safety or to the security of their vote. I’m grateful to all of the election workers, first responders and public servants who are working around the clock to ensure voters have a smooth process today.”

