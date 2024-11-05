Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,364 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,579 in the last 365 days.

Governor Hochul Meets Public Safety Officials for Election Day

Today, Governor Kathy Hochul met with public safety officials in the New York City Regional Operations Center, where State officials are monitoring for any disruptions or violence as New Yorkers cast their ballots.

“No matter who you vote for, it’s critical that your vote is counted and you can exercise your right safely,” Governor Hochul said. “We are monitoring the situation closely and are not aware of any credible threats to New Yorkers’ safety or to the security of their vote. I’m grateful to all of the election workers, first responders and public servants who are working around the clock to ensure voters have a smooth process today.”

PHOTOS: Photos of the meeting are available on the Governor’s Flickr page.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Hochul Meets Public Safety Officials for Election Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more