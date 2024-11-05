CGS Accelerates BlueCherry’s Global Growth with Leadership Appointments in Canada and EMEA

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS®, a global provider of software applications, enterprise learning, customer experience and call center outsourcing services, today announced two additions to its BlueCherry leadership team to further accelerate global growth. Jamie Elias joins CGS’s BlueCherry team as Managing Director & Country Head for Canada, while Wesley Eckman takes on the role of VP for EMEA. The appointments reflect CGS’s commitment to helping fashion apparel, footwear, accessories, and consumer goods brands navigate increasingly challenging supply chain management issues – bringing the value of BlueCherry’s comprehensive solution suite to more customers worldwide.

"BlueCherry is the right fit for supply chain management in the fashion industry. Over decades, we have continuously innovated and refined our products and solutions to help clients increase productivity and efficiency while driving growth in competitive markets. No other company brings the specialization and expertise to challenging fashion supply chains the way we do,” said Paul Magel, President of the CGS Applications Division. “The additions of Jamie and Wesley underscore our commitment to these regions and will strengthen our client connections as we scale BlueCherry’s business in key fashion markets.”

As Managing Director & Country Head for Canada, Jamie is focused on helping her clients overcome complex supply chain challenges and improve operational efficiency. By leveraging BlueCherry's integrated suite, Jamie empowers her clients to transform their supply chains from a source of complexity into a strategic advantage. With over 20 years in senior executive management positions at multinational IT corporations like Accenture, Tech Mahindra, IBM, and Bell, Jamie has developed deep expertise and served as a trusted advisor to her clients on their IT strategies and operations.

“Companies today face significant hurdles such as demand forecasting, inventory management, and streamlining production processes,” said Jamie. “My aim is to help my clients optimize their end-to-end supply chain operations, enhance agility and responsiveness to market changes, and drive sustainable business growth for improved efficiency.”

As Vice President of EMEA, Wesley drives BlueCherry’s growth and presence in the region as an end-to-end solution suite. He supports his clients’ global strategic growth by helping them navigate rapidly evolving ESG regulations and manage compliance while ensuring that CGS's BlueCherry solutions are aligned with their regional needs and broader global objectives. Prior, Wesley served as a global sales and marketing director for fashion supply chain IT firm, Coats Digital, and as regional sales director for South Africa for Sage, a British multinational enterprise software company.

"Throughout my career, I’ve been deeply committed to helping global apparel and retail brands tackle supply chain complexities through advanced automation," said Wesley. "More than any other player in the market, BlueCherry has focused on the specific needs of fashion industry customers; I’m excited to marry my passion for fashion with BlueCherry’s mission to make fashion brands more successful."

About BlueCherry

The CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management software solutions to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail, and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales.

About CGS

For 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and LinkedIn.

