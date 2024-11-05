Eastman Kodak Company Third – Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Rochester, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodak will host the Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET. Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Continenza and Chief Financial Officer David Bullwinkle will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors to discuss the financial results.

AUDIO CONFERENCE DETAILS:



https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6ad75b73b0234a39a093a22db34f0099



Media Contact: Kurt Jaeckel, Kodak, +1 585-490-8646, kurt.jaeckel@kodak.com Investor Contact: Anthony Redding, Kodak, +1 585-724-4053, shareholderservices@kodak.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.