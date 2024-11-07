NVBDC National Veteran Matchmaking Conference 2024 Awardees Announced

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC Check out NVBDC's social media to see more great photos!

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference, held on October 29th and 30th, brought together veteran-owned businesses, corporate partners, and advocates in a series of engaging events. NVBDC extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants who contributed to a meaningful and successful conference.The conference featured impactful discussions, networking sessions, and speeches that emphasized the importance of veteran business development. Among the highlights was NVBDC’s awards ceremony, where leaders in supplier diversity, and the veteran business community were recognized for their exceptional contributions.2024 Award WinnersCORPORATION OF THE YEAR: WALMARTRecognized for its unwavering commitment to supporting veteran business owners through leadership and advocacy, Walmart's dedication serves as an exemplary model for the industry. The award was accepted by video.VETERAN CHAMPION OF THE YEAR: HOPE JACOWAY, NATIONWIDE INSURANCEAwarded for outstanding efforts and dedication to the growth of veteran business owners and active implementation of NVBDC’s certification program, Hope Jacoway's commitment highlights the essential support corporate members provide. A colleague, Chuck White, accepted the award by delivering a prepared speech.VETERAN ADVOCATE OF THE YEAR: CHRIS SIM, STELLANTISChris Sim was honored for his exceptional advocacy within Stellantis and the broader community, supporting veteran business development and promoting NVBDC’s certification program. The award was accepted in person.MEDIA PARTNER OF THE YEAR: JIM FAUSONE, VETERANS RADIOThis award celebrates Jim Fausone's continuous support for veteran businesses through extensive media coverage and advocacy. His dedication to veteran stories and supplier diversity initiatives has been vital. He accepted the award in person.CORPORATE SUPPORT AWARD: GIANNA VALLANTE, CVS HEALTHAwarded for steadfast mentorship and support in advancing NVBDC’s mission, Gianna Vallante has significantly contributed to the growth of NVBDC-certified veteran-owned businesses. The award was accepted by video.President’s AwardsThese special awards are given at the discretion of NVBDC’s President and CEO, acknowledging individuals and corporations whose exceptional contributions exceed expectations.BRUNO OLVERA, STELLANTISBruno Olvera’s impactful work in supplier diversity was recognized with a President's Award. The award was accepted in person.ANSELMO RODRIGUEZ, BC/BS LAHonored for his dedication and substantial contributions, Anselmo Rodriguez accepted the President’s Award in person.ALAN COOK VETERAN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: SPARTAN CARRIER GROUP, CARLOS LLANESThis award honors outstanding business performance, innovation, and community involvement. Carlos Llanes, representing Spartan Carrier Group, accepted the award in person.RESOURCE PARTNER AWARDSREGIONAL RESOURCE PARTNER OF THE YEAR: SBAM – BRIAN CALLEYRecognized for advocating for veteran-owned businesses in their region and fostering NVBDC’s growth, this award was accepted by a colleague on Brian Calley’s behalf.NATIONAL RESOURCE PARTNER OF THE YEAR: NSBA – TODD MCCRACKENTodd McCracken was celebrated for his exceptional leadership and advocacy on behalf of veteran businesses at the national level. He accepted the award in person.The 2024 NVBDC National Veteran Matchmaking Conference underscored NVBDC’s mission to support and certify veteran-owned businesses, promoting partnerships that empower the veteran business community. The conference's success reflects NVBDC’s continued dedication to advancing opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs.For more information on becoming an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB , visit www.nvbdc.org or contact us at (888) CERTIFIED.About NVBDCNVBDC is the leading certifying authority developed by veterans, for veterans. Its mission is to ensure the credibility and recognition of veteran ownership and control in businesses of all sizes.

