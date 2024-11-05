The Silent Epidemic Leading to Preventable Amputations

Media tour conducted in conjunction with D S Simon Media discussing Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), one of the most prevalent diseases that no one has heard of, affecting one in 20 Americans over the age of 50

There is a "silent epidemic" affecting millions in the U.S. and disproportionately affecting Black and Hispanic communities. It is a leading cause of preventable amputations yet remains relatively unknown.

That epidemic is Peripheral Artery Disease or PAD, a condition where blood flow is reduced to lower limbs, leading to severe complications, including chronic pain, reduced mobility, and, in extreme cases, amputation. Despite its seriousness, PAD is frequently overshadowed by other health conditions.

Other treatment options exist, yet too often, amputations are the first course of treatment.

70% of Americans are not familiar with PAD, leading to dire consequences.

400 people get PAD related amputations every day in the U.S.

Each year, 150,000 PAD related amputations are performed in the U.S.



By shedding light on PAD, your station can play a pivotal role in raising awareness of the issue locally and encouraging proactive health measures among your audience.

On September 30th a media tour was conducted in conjunction with D S Simon Media featuring Dr. Jennifer Jones-McMeans, divisional vice president of global clinical affairs at Abbott’s vascular business and founding member of the Diversity in Research Office at Abbott.

Topics that were discussed included:

Signs and symptoms of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)

How many people are affected by it each year and why there is a lack of understanding about the condition

Why PAD disproportionately affects the Black and Hispanic communities

What are the treatment options available about PAD

Resources and information



For more information, visit pad-info.com

