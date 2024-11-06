Fadi Hajjar, Wavestore, Director of Sales, Canada, Talks About A Year of Success and Growth In The Canadian Market

Fadi Hajjar, Wavestore, Director of Sales, Canada www.wavestore.com www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

"In The Boardroom™ on... SecuritySolutionsWatch.com"

We are honored to speak today with Fadi Hajjar, Wavestore, Director of Sales Canada about the success and growth in the Canadian market” — Martin Eli, Publisher

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About Fadi Hajjar

As Fadi Hajjar approaches his one-year anniversary as the Director of Sales for Canada at Wavestore, his contributions have already made a significant impact in the region. Known for his expertise in the security industry, Fadi’s leadership has helped drive Wavestore’s growth, strengthening its reputation as a provider of cutting-edge video management solutions tailored to the unique needs of Canadian clients.

A Year of Success and Growth

Fadi brought to Wavestore more than 25 years of experience in the security industry, with a strong track record of business development and client management. Since joining Wavestore, he has spearheaded initiatives that not only expanded the company’s footprint in Canada but also enhanced its relationships with key clients, including the Security Team at the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC).

His ability to understand and meet the complex security challenges faced by government agencies and businesses has been a hallmark of his tenure.

**********************************************

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us today, Fadi, and congratulations on recently celebrating your first-year anniversary as Wavestore’s Director of Sales for Canada. Please share with us your thoughts on the company's growth and your role in shaping its future.

Fadi Hajjar: Over the past year, I’ve had the privilege of working with some incredible clients, like the Security Team at PPSC, to deliver solutions that not only address immediate security challenges but also set them up for future success. Wavestore’s commitment to innovation and client-focused solutions has made this journey incredibly rewarding, and I’m excited about what’s to come.

**********************************************

PPSC Partnership: A Case Study in Success

One of the most notable partnerships Fadi has fostered during his time at Wavestore is with the Security Team at the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) (http://www.wavestore.com/post/new-case-study-enhancing-security-for-the-canadian-government-with-wavestore) . The PPSC was dealing with their older security systems, which spanned 34 different locations across the country. The need for a unified, scalable solution was critical, and Wavestore, under Fadi’s leadership, stepped in to provide the comprehensive support they required.

**********************************************

Eric Marcil, Acting Chief Security Officer with the PPSC, reflected on the situation prior to Wavestore’s involvement:

We had very old systems within most of our locations across Canada. Many had different access control/alarm/CCTV systems. Sometimes not even the same. In each location, we had one contractor for access control, one contractor for the old alarm systems, one contractor for every single VMS and CCTV locally. It just made no sense.

Fadi and his team worked closely with PPSC to deploy Wavestore’s advanced Video Management Software (VMS), which seamlessly integrated with the government’s existing infrastructure. This solution not only modernized PPSC’s security operations but also laid the foundation for future scalability and innovation.

Eric Marcil highlighted why the Security Team at PPSC chose Wavestore:

Similar Companies to Wavestore did show us their products, but the reason Wavestore was chosen, was because of the way that they developed their product, the integration of Wavestore with our current security infrastructure, including service we were already receiving from Wavestore, and of course pricing as well.

The results of the partnership were transformative. With Wavestore’s VMS in place, PPSC experienced significant improvements in security operations, including enhanced situational awareness, real-time monitoring, and automated threat detection. This not only reduced operational costs but also increased the efficiency and reliability of their security systems across multiple sites.

**********************************************

A Message from Wavestore’s CEO

Sam Shalaby, CEO of Wavestore, praised Fadi’s leadership and the success of the PPSC project:

Fadi has been instrumental in delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients in Canada. His ability to foster strong relationships and his deep industry expertise have contributed significantly to Wavestore’s success over the past year. We look forward to continued growth in the region under his leadership.

**********************************************

Looking Ahead…

As Fadi celebrates nearly a year with Wavestore, his focus remains on driving innovation and expanding the company’s reach in Canada. The partnership with PPSC is just one example of how Wavestore’s solutions are helping clients overcome their most pressing security challenges, and there are many more success stories on the horizon.

Fadi’s approach to client management—built on trust, collaboration, and a deep understanding of the security landscape—has positioned Wavestore as a trusted partner for businesses and government agencies alike. With a strong foundation already in place, Wavestore is well-equipped to continue delivering cutting-edge security solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

**********************************************

For more information about Wavestore’s innovative video management solutions and how they can benefit your organization, please visit www.wavestore.com/ssw where you can continue learning more about our people and products.

For the complete interview with Fadi Hajjar, Wavestore Global Ltd., Director of Sales Canada, please click here: www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

Connect with Fadi Hajjar on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fadi-hajjar-36138832/

**********************************************

About SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com features thought leadership and content-marketing regarding: AI, Biometrics, Cybersecurity, FinTech, IT, IoT, Robotics, Physical Security and “back-to-work” solutions. Our flagship “In The Boardroom™” platform, since 1999, has featured brand awareness and lead generation programs for leading global brands such as: Allied Universal, ASSA ABLOY, AT&T, Cisco, Dell EMC, Fujitsu, GE, Gemalto, Honeywell, HPE, IBM, Intel, McAfee, Microsoft, Panasonic, SAP, Siemens, Stanley Security, Symantec, UNISYS, and many more in the USA and worldwide.

What’s YOUR SOLUTION?

Want to be featured “In The Boardroom™” and benefit from this same type of media coverage?

Please contact our Publishing Team Leader, Ali Eng, via email: Ale@SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

More details About US here: https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Main/About_Us.html

**********************************************

WATCH THE VIDEO WITH FADI HAJJAR HERE...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.