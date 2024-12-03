Gestion Supreme is Bringing Advanced Pest Control Solutions to the Greater Montreal Area

Using innovative and environmentally-friendly solutions like Aprehend® for bed bugs, they offer the most effective methods to address your pest problems.

At Supreme Pest Management, our top priority is the safety and well-being of our clients and the environment.” — Joel Martel

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gestion Supreme Pest Management, a leading provider of comprehensive pest control solutions in Quebec, is thrilled to offer its services in the Greater Montreal area. With a commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and rapid response, Gestion Supreme Pest Management offers a wide range of services designed to protect homes and businesses from unwanted pests, including the revolutionary Aprehend® treatment for bed bugs Gestion Supreme offers a variety of services, including: Residential Extermination : Protecting homes from common pests like bed bugs, rodents, and more. Follow-ups after the initial treatment ensure the problem has been completely resolved.* Commercial Pest Control: Tailored pest management solutions specifically designed to address the unique needs of commercial properties, targeting common pests like rodents, insects, and wildlife. Their discreet and efficient approach minimizes disruption to business operations, ensuring a clean, professional, and hygienic environment for employees and customers.* Industrial Pest Control: Specialized pest control services for industrial facilities, recognizing the unique challenges and stringent regulations of these environments, while ensuring compliance with industry standards and safety regulations, protecting businesses' operations, employees, and products.A particular service highlight is Aprehend, an innovative treatment specifically targeting bed bugs . Aprehendis a cutting-edge biopesticide solution containing spores of a microfungus, Beauveria, which is known to be a natural pathogen of insects. Typically, bed bugs die 3 to 7 days after coming into contact with the fungal spores.“We understand how distressing a bed bug infestation can be, and our team is here to provide fast, effective solutions that restore peace of mind to our customers,” added Joel Martel. “This a new era in pest control for the community, and we’re excited to offer the best in pest management.”Why Choose AprehendTreatment?Aprehendis an innovative biological treatment that targets bed bugs and their eggs, offering a proven, long-lasting solution that is both effective and safe for the environment. Unlike traditional chemical treatments, Aprehenddoes not pose risks to people, pets, or plants, making it an ideal choice for families and businesses looking for a greener, safer pest control option.About Gestion Supreme Pest ManagementA family-owned pest control company based in L’Épiphanie, QC, serving the Greater Montreal area. The company specializes in providing a wide range of pest control services for residential, commercial and industrial clients, including bed bug treatments, rodent control, wildlife management, and general pest solutions. Gestion Supreme Pest Management is known for its commitment to customer satisfaction, eco-friendly pest control methods, and its use of the latest technologies in the pest control industry.

