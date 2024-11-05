Laura Dartnall Joins JOHN LUKE to Shape Future Growth Initiatives

Laura Dartnall, Head of Strategy & Growth

Experienced Leader Fuels Next-Gen Creative Agency’s Ambitions

Laura’s unparalleled expertise and insight have set a new standard for our team. Her leadership is a true privilege, and we're inspired by her vision and guidance.” — John-Luke Laube

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are thrilled to announce that Laura Dartnall is joining the JOHN LUKE leadership team as Head of Strategy & Growth . With a rich background in brand positioning, Laura brings a wealth of strategic experience partnering with renowned organizations including Keurig Dr Pepper, Nestle, American Cancer Society, Merck, JLL, and GSK.During her years at Havas, Laura demonstrated an impressive ability to lead transformative brand initiatives, including a major rebrand for the American Cancer Society, which redefined the brand’s positioning and visual identity. Her expertise spans numerous business sectors, with extensive work in healthcare, consumer products and services, and non-profits, making her uniquely qualified to shape JOHN LUKE’s strategic direction.As Head of Strategy & Growth , Laura will oversee our strategic vision and positioning, ensuring we continue to deliver differentiating, forward-thinking solutions for our clients. Her leadership will be invaluable as we chart our next phase of growth and innovation.Please join us in welcoming Laura Dartnall to the JOHN LUKE a Growth & Creative Identity Agency . We’re excited to see how her strategic insights and broad industry experience will inspire our team and strengthen our client partnerships.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.