Sphera Holds Strong Position as a Supply Chain Sustainability Software Market Leader in Inaugural Green Quadrant Report, Earning a Perfect Score for Sustainable Risk Insights

Chicago, IL, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sphera, the leading provider of Enterprise Sustainability Management (ESM) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services, has been named a market leader in the inaugural Green Quadrant: Supply Chain Sustainability Software 2024 report by independent analyst firm Verdantix.

Sphera received a perfect score for sustainable risk insights and tied for the highest score in risk identification and mitigation. The report highlights Sphera’s strong capabilities in visualization of supply chain relationships and sub-tier supplier risk profiles. Sphera also tied for the highest score in the supply chain sustainability performance and reporting capability categories. In momentum categories, Sphera earned perfect scores for user adoption, partnerships, customer size, supplier size, as well as tying for the high score for vision and strategy.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a market leader for our holistic approach to supply chain transparency and sustainability that provides businesses with the tools and actionable insights needed to understand vulnerabilities in their supply chain and how that affects their sustainability goals,” said Paul Marushka, Sphera’s CEO and president. “With dynamic risk exposure and ever-evolving sustainability and supply chain due diligence regulations, businesses must achieve end-to-end visibility across their supply chain to effectively manage supply chain risk, sustainability and compliance. Having deeper insight into their supply chain enables companies to proactively monitor and mitigate risks, reduce potential costs, gain a competitive edge and strengthen their sustainability impact. A sustainable supply chain is not just a compliance requirement; it's a strategic imperative that can drive long-term value and resilience.”

The newest Green Quadrant report notes that “Sphera adopts a holistic approach to supply chain ESG risk and performance management.” Sphera is included among vendors noted for having the most advanced supply chain sustainability capabilities. The report points to Sphera’s Supply Chain Transparency solution as providing companies with “visibility into inherent operational and ESG risks, as well as unforeseen risks such as geopolitical and climate-related events.” It also states that large enterprises facing such risks will especially benefit from the incorporation of risk, reporting and performance management into Sphera’s integrated platform.

The Green Quadrant report aims to help organizations better understand the supply chain sustainability software market landscape, which has rapidly evolved over the past few years. The benchmark report, based on the proprietary Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology, assessed 15 vendors on nine capabilities and 10 market momentum categories. The analysis was based on a multi-hour, live brief and product demonstration, as well as vendor responses to a 54-point questionnaire and customer interviews.

“Corporations cannot meet their ESG and sustainability goals without untangling the intricacies of their supply chains,” said Verdantix. “Supply chain sustainability software empowers corporates to address sustainability data challenges in the supply chain, identify exposure to risks and ensure collaboration with suppliers.”

About Sphera

Sphera is the leading provider of Enterprise Sustainability Management (ESM) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management (ORM), Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Transparency. For more than 30 years, we have served over 8,400 customers and a million-plus users in 95 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at www.sphera.com. Follow Sphera on LinkedIn.

