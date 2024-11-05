Golden Matrix Group to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 12, 2024

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) (“Golden Matrix”, “GMGI” or the “Company”), a leading developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems, and content, today announced the Company will report its third quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

An audio webcast of the earnings call and an accompanying presentation reviewing the Company’s financial results, recent events and outlook will be available the same day in the “Events & Presentations” section of Golden Matrix Group’s website at https://goldenmatrix.com/events-presentations.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients, while its B2C division, including Meridianbet, operates regulated online sports betting and gaming sites.

Connect with us:

X - https://twitter.com/gmgi_official

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/goldenmatrixgroup/

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. Meridianbet's successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile.

Connect with us:

X: https://x.com/meridianbet_ofc

Email: ir@meridianbet.com

Contacts:

ICR

Investors:

Brett Milotte

Brett.Milotte@icrinc.com

Press:

Greg Michaels

Gregory.Michaels@icrinc.com

Attachment

Golden Matrix Group Inc, An audio webcast of the earnings call and an accompanying presentation will be available November 12 at https://goldenmatrix.com/events-presentations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.