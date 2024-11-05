Dr. Bruce Hoffman Expands Access to his work with Virtual Consultations and New Website

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned integrative medical practitioner Dr. Bruce Hoffman , known worldwide for his ability to treat Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), mold toxicity, and other multi-system chronic, complex illnesses, is now offering virtual educational consultations. This new service addresses the challenges faced by patients who previously traveled long distances or were unable to access his attention, time or expertise due to cost or location. These sessions will be educational in nature, and not be online medical treatment.For over 30 years, Dr. Hoffman has run a respected clinic in Calgary, Alberta, focusing on complex, multi-system illnesses and individualized treatment through his "Seven Stages to Health & Transformation" model. In response to a personal health journey and the evolution of modern integrative care, he is expanding his reach online with a new website, www.drbrucehoffman.com , to provide educational resources and access to his deep wealth of knowledge.The new virtual consultations will allow Dr. Hoffman to coach clients remotely, providing strategic health roadmaps to help individuals advocate for their health with the support of their primary GP and local practitioners. Dr. Hoffman is also preparing to launch his upcoming book, 'The Seven Stages to Health & Transformation', a guide rooted in his life's work of addressing complex health issues holistically.For more information on Dr. Hoffman's virtual consultations, upcoming book, and educational resources, visit www.drbrucehoffman.com

