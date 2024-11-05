Open call for proposals for operation of the new Macao Cultural and Creative Products Store at Macau International Airport

MACAU, November 5 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), in cooperation with Macau International Airport Company Limited (CAM), has set up the “Macao Cultural and Creative Products Store” in the restricted area on the departure level of the Macau International Airport. IC is now calling for proposals from 5 November to 2 December. The selected candidates will be stationed at the “Macao Cultural and Creative Products Store” and coordinate the sale of local cultural and creative products for a period of four years.

Since 2021, IC collaborated with CAM to set up the “Macao Good Shop” at the airport, which attracted many tourists and local residents to purchase cultural and creative products with Macao characteristics, successfully demonstrating Macao’s cultural charm and innovative vitality. In order to promote the sustainable development of Macao’s cultural and creative industries, IC is now calling for proposals for operation of the “Macao Cultural and Creative Products Store”. The new “Macao Cultural and Creative Products Store” is located in the restricted area on the departure level of the south extension of the Macau International Airport, selling local original cultural and creative products and IC’s publications, with the hope of further expanding sales channels for the industries and enhancing the visibility and competitiveness of local brands.

Applicants for the proposal for operation of the new “Macao Cultural and Creative Products Store” at Macau International Airport must comply with the relevant application regulations. The adjudicating panel, composed of representatives of the Government and CAM, will select the applications based on the following criteria: feasibility, integrity, creativity and contribution to the promotion of Macao’s cultural and creative industries, degree of industrialisation, originality and cultural and artistic content of the products, the monthly entry fee, as well as the managing experience of the operators.

For more information on the proposal of operation of the “Macao Cultural and Creative Products Store” and application regulations, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo. Applicants may submit their applications in person at the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building during office hours, from today until 2 December, at 5:45pm. For enquiries, please contact Ms. Lau, staff member of IC, through tel. 8399 6296 during office hours.