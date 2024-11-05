DOLL AMIR & ELEY NAMED A TOP BOUTIQUE LAW FIRM IN CALIFORNIA

Hunter Eley Michael Amir Gregory Doll

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP announced today that the Daily Journal, California’s leading publication to the legal community, has recognized the firm as a “Top Boutique” for 2024. The firm’s health care, intellectual property, and financial services practices are highlighted in the profile.“Partners Hunter R. Eley, Greg L. Doll, and Michael M. Amir have maintained their warm relationship—they launched on a handshake without a partnership agreement—as they attracted a client roster that includes Amazon.com, Capital One Financial Corp., Citibank N.A., Heritage Provider Network Inc., Molina Healthcare Inc., HP Inc., Tesla, Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Wintrust Financial Corp. and Yahoo,” states the profile.The firm’s offices in Los Angeles and Manhattan Beach work to fulfill its vision. “We maintain our strategic presence downtown near the courts to serve our needs as litigators,” said Eley. “At the same time, the South Bay is rich with talented attorneys who want a sophisticated litigation practice in a better location.”The profile highlights some of the firm’s notable cases in the past year. “Eley prevailed on an issue of first impression to defeat statewide class action claims at the pleading stage on behalf of one of the nation’s largest insurance companies,” the profile shares. “’After multiple rounds of pleadings challenges, the court found in favor of our client on the merits and dismissed all claims,’ Eley said.”“Late last year, Amir and [Paul M.] Torres obtained a preliminary injunction on behalf of a healthcare company against a provider who had allegedly misappropriated the client’s confidential, proprietary information,” reveals the publication.Doll Amir & Eley has grown to 16 attorneys, strategic in their approach to expansion. “’We’ve brought on some younger talent over the last 12 months,’ Eley said. ‘Our practice is to recruit attorneys with diverse backgrounds from big firms. When they come here, they build on the enviable skill set they acquired at firms with high standard of excellence, then deploy their talents here.’”The firm’s founders have earned many accolades for their success, with Amir and Eley recently named among Lawdragon’s “Leading Litigators” and the Los Angeles Business Journal recognized them as top trial attorneys.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.