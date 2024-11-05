Frozen Seafood Market Value Projected To Expand $137.3 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 5.3%

The frozen seafood market was valued at $82.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $137.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frozen seafood refers to seafood products that have been subjected to a preservation process in which their temperature is lowered significantly, typically to -18°C or below, and maintained at these low temperatures to extend their shelf life. This process effectively minimizes microbial and enzymatic activities, preserving product quality of various seafood. Thus, to maintain these benefits, the frozen state of these seafood must be protected and maintained within a continuous cold chain. Thawing is a crucial step in handling frozen seafood, as it significantly impacts product quality. In addition, swift thawing at lower temperatures is essential to prevent quality deterioration during import and export of frozen seafood products. Overall, freezing and proper thawing methods are vital in the preservation of frozen seafood for extended periods, which thus ensures delivery of high-quality products to consumers. This is expected to boost the frozen seafood market share and frozen seafood market size in coming years.Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5601 The frozen seafood market was valued at $82.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $137.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.The global frozen seafood market size is analyzed on the basis of type, form, distribution channel, and region. By type, it is divided into frozen fish, frozen crustaceans, frozen mollusks, and others. Among these, the frozen fish segment occupied the major share of the market in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly seeking shelf-stable and preservative-free fish products, aligning with the trend towards cleaner and more natural food options. The emergence of gourmet frozen fish caters to those who desire restaurant-quality seafood in the comfort of their homes, which presents huge market potential for this segment. The convenience factor also plays a significant role, with consumers increasingly prioritizing products that fit their busy lifestyles. Advances in freezing technology have contributed significantly in preserving the taste and quality of frozen fish, which has further enhanced its demand in the market. Moreover, the growing consumption of seafood and the attraction of lower prices are additional factors driving the market growth of this segment. Proper packaging techniques, efficient transportation methods, and recommended defrosting processes ensure that frozen fish maintains its dominance as a convenient and high-quality seafood option. As the market evolves, it will continue to adapt to consumer preferences and demands, which thus presents a dynamic landscape of opportunities for both established and emerging players in the frozen fish industry. Overall, the demand for frozen fish is expected to continue growing, offering multiple benefits and opportunities across various sectors.However, the outbreak of the pandemic has disrupted the global supply chains, affecting the timely delivery of raw materials and ingredients to manufacturing units, thus hampering the production & distribution of frozen seafood products. In addition, the pandemic has led to changes in consumer behavior, with many people staying at home and preparing food items themselves. This has significantly reduced the demand for certain processed and frozen food including seafood during the COVID-19 pandemic. These changes in consumer behavior have had both positive and negative impacts on the frozen seafood market. The major players analyzed for the frozen seafood industry include Sirena Group A/S, Sykes Seafood, Nueva Pescanova, S.L., Beaver Street Fisheries, Inc., High Liner Foods Incorporated, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, Pacific Seafood Group, and Mazzetta Company, LLC.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50%: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-seafood-market/purchase-options KEY FINDINGS OF STUDYOn the basis of type, the frozen fish segment held the major share in 2022.As per form, the raw frozen seafood segment held the major share in 2022. However, the ready-to-eat seafood segment is observed as the fastest growing segment for the frozen seafood market.Depending on distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment held the major share in 2022. However, online sales channel is observed as the fastest growing segment for the frozen seafood market.According to region, Europe held the major share in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the frozen seafood market.Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5601 Region wise, Europe dominated the frozen seafood market in 2022 and is anticipated to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The fast-paced lifestyles of European consumers have led them to favor frozen seafood for its ease of use, which thus demands minimal preparation. The surge in demand for convenient and easily prepared meals has propelled frozen seafood as a convenient choice. Consumers are increasingly health-conscious, which has led to increased awareness of the nutritional benefits of seafood. In addition, the increased emphasis on sustainability and responsible sourcing of seafood industry among the consumers has driven the need for certified frozen seafood products that adhere to environmentally friendly practices. Advancements in freezing and packaging technologies has enhanced the quality, texture, and taste of frozen seafood, making it exceptionally attractive to consumers. Frozen seafood, with its extended shelf life compared to fresh alternatives, reduces food waste, and enables bulk purchasing for restaurants and other food outlets. Furthermore, the rise of online sales channels and the widespread availability of frozen seafood in physical stores and digital marketplaces have greatly expanded consumer access to these products. As a result, the frozen seafood market in Europe is expected to experience steady growth.Similar Reports:

